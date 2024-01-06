Pompey suffered their second league defeat in four games at Cheltenham today

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the Blues' defeat at Cheltenham.

The League One strugglers stunned John Mousinho's league leaders 2-1, with a quick-fire Liam Sercombe double quickly cancelling out Tom Bradbury's 49th-minute own goal.

The defeat is the Blues' second defeat in four third-tier games. And while they still hold a two-point advantage at the top of the summit, second-placed Bolton now have two games in hand.

Here's how the Fratton faithfil reacted on X, formerly Twitter.

@Critchpot: 2 points from 3 bottom of the league games, Amazing xx.

@dazza_nics: Can safely say that wasn’t good enough. Can’t go 1 up & concede 2 goals like that! With injuries.. hands need to go into pockets.. this will show how much we wana go up this season! Still no panic stations but getting closer.

@jamie_pfc: Seriously concerning period this. Get it sorted before it turns sour.

@pompeygeorge: Definitely need a strong January transfer window for the first time under the Eisners.

@slaavzz: 1 point from 6 against a team who will almost definitely go down….. Not good enough lads.

@jamesrafter94: Sickening. Need some creativity in Jan, bit of pace too.

@wingsy80: Disappointing. I'm trying to tell myself that every team will have a blip, but this one is worrying. We create lots of half chances but not enough clear cut.

@lingram96: Absolutely embarrassing, be lucky to make playoffs at this rate.

@pompeysteve14: Can’t get 1 point from 6 against relegation fodder and be in with a chance of promotion abysmal performance.

@McgrealDeclan: Have to get a plan b and make subs earlier, Whyte offers nothing, defensively shocking, bringing on saydee to just hold up the ball is not the answer. Big transfers needed.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Unless we make moves in the transfer market we are sliding down the league through the next couple of months.