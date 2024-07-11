Pompey are currently out in Europe for a summer training camp as they prepare for the 2024/25 Championship season.

The squad are out in Croatia for the week as John Mousinho and his staff put the players through their paces to try and get up to speed with playing at a higher level. No match has been scheduled, but that hasn't stopped some supporters from going abroad to try and catch a glimpse of the plans for this season.

Pompey have so far signed five players for the new season, though Reuben Swann is expected to go out on loan. Jordan Williams, Jordan Archer and Josh Murphy have all arrived on free transfers from Barnsley, QPR and Oxford United respectively.

The latest signing is Samuel Silvera who joined on a season-long loan deal from Championship rivals Middlesbrough. Silvera played 37 times last season for Boro, getting four goals and two assists, and so his arrival shows that Pompey are equipping themselves with the right players.

It's just under a month now until Pompey head to Elland Road to face title favourites Leeds United and there is still so much business to be

Just a bit of fun, the popular football simulation game Football Manager, produced by Sports Interactive has predicted the outcome of the summer transfer window.

The game aims to be accurate as possible, but remember it is just a game and there is nothing to suggest that these transfers will go through. Courtesy of BonusCodeBets, Flick through to see what FM24 thinks will happen and if you think it’s worth signing these players in real life.

