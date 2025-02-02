Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Guy Whittingham is happy with the transfer business Pompey have done ahead of deadline day.

With one day to go until the final day for clubs to make any amendments to their squad, the Blues have so far signed six players. They have recruited experienced players such as Isaac Hayden, Rob Atkinson, and Cohen Bramall, whilst also looking to the future with Hayden Matthews and Thomas Waddingham.

Their most recent arrival was the loan signing of Adil Aouchiche who has joined on a loan deal from Championship rivals Sunderland until the end of the season. The 22-year-old has been in and out of the team at the Stadium of Light, and now the Frenchman will be hopeful that he can have an extended run in the side down at Fratton Park.

John Mousinho was targeting an attacking player that was versatile across a few positions, and Aouchiche is just that. He is capable of playing as a left-sided winger or in the 10.

The feeling from Mous’ post-match press conference after Burnley is that in terms of incomings then things could be wrapped up. Such is the nature of deadline day, further signings can’t be ruled out, but other than another striker, former Blues striker and manager Guy Whittingham has given the thumbs up to the business done so far in the transfer window.

Pompey have been told to sign another striker ahead of the transfer deadline day by one of their former managers. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Guy Whittingham on Pompey’s transfer business

‘I think so,’ responded the 60-year-old when asked on BBC Radio Solent when asked the question about the work sporting director Rich Hughes and Mousinho had done.

‘There was a lot of talk about what positions were going to be improved.

‘I think you know apart from a striker which is so difficult to get in case Bishop is out for any reason, they have got what they have pretty much needed.

‘He (Mousinho) seems really delighted with Aouchiche, he will obviously play a big part going forward.’

Pompey new boy Adil Aouchiche. Pic: Portsmouth FC | Portsmouth FC

Sunderland’s plan for Adil Aouchiche revealed

Before his move to Pompey was confirmed on Friday, Aouchiche had played 11 times under Regis Le Bris this season. He had a run in the side just before Christmas which carried on in to the New Year but then he was an unused substitute for the last three league matches.

Aouchiche, who has had several managers during his time on Wearside is under contract with Sunderland until the summer of 2028, and so when his loan expires, he will have a club to go back to. His position at Sunderland was analysed by one of the key transfer figures, and they explained why they made the decision to let him leave on loan.

Speaking to the club, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: ‘Adil has worked hard and played his part when called upon, and been a good team-mate, but competition within our squad is extremely high and his opportunities have been limited as a result.

“Naturally, he would like to play more regularly, and we believe this opportunity will enable him to do that in a competitive environment that will support his development. We wish him well and look forward to reviewing his progress at the end of the campaign.”