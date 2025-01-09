Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new name has been linked with a move to Fratton Park, and he comes from a Championship rival.

Pompey have been linked with a move for Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson.

In a post on X, Mail Sport editor Mike Keegan is reporting that Ledson is attracting interest from four clubs. He believes that Pompey are one of them, and made reference to his contract being up at the end of the season.

Our friends at the Lancashire Evening Post have confirmed that there is interest in Ledson from a 'couple' of clubs, but the identity of his suitors have not been revealed.

The links come at a time when Pompey are about to make Isaac Hayden their second signing of the winter transfer window. Hayden will join from Newcastle United on a loan deal until the end of the campaign.

Andre Dozzell and Freddie Potts have recently struck up a solid partnership together, and have helped them in their upturn in form. Pompey boss John Mousinho admitted the balance is fine in the centre of the park, but should the 'right player' crop up, they'd consider looking at him.

Ryan Ledson started his career at Everton. He played alongside John Mousinho at Oxford United. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ryan Ledson’s career

Liverpool-born Ledson began his career at Everton, and spent 14-years of his career on Merseyside. He left Goodison Park having made one appearance, and had a loan spell at Cambridge United before he departed.

Ledson is a player with a vast amount of experience in the Championship. He has played 175 games in the second tier, all of which have been with Preston.

The 27-year-old joined Preston from Oxford United for an undisclosed fee in May 2018, and is one of their longest-serving players. This season he's had a bit-part role, with 14 appearances made across the Championship and the EFL Cup. He's only started three league games this term, and was last trusted to begin a match in mid-November against Derby County.

As to where there is a link between Ledson and Pompey is that he played with John Mousinho at Oxford. The pair played together during the 2017/18 season, racking up 40 games together. Mousinho would play at centre back and Ledson would sit just in front of him, so the Pompey boss is well aware of his strengths and weaknesses.

What has he said said about his contract situation?

As mentioned, Ryan Ledson's contract at Deepdle expires at the end of the season. They recently extended the contract of Jordan Storey, so they are in the process of nailing down the futures of some of their players.

“Obviously, it plays on your mind,” said Ledson to the LEP in October.

“There are a good few of us out of contract but listen, that is up to the club to sort out. All we can do as players is do our job. And, when we are on the pitch, we give everything for this club. It will be up to them whether they sort it out or not.

“I am sure the manager will want to keep who he wants to keep. It is football, isn’t it? If we get to January, we might sign a few players and let a few people go. If so, that’s just what happens, but I am sure everyone will be wanting to stay.”