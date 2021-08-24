George Hirst, centre, and Lee Brown, left, show off Pompey's new third kit. Picture: Portsmouth FC

Designed by kit supplies Nike, it's like to make its debut this Saturday, when the Blues take on Wigan in League One.

The half back, half red design resembles the Kappa-designed third kit Pompey wore back in the 2011-12 Championship season.

The same style was also used in the 1993-94 division one campaign.