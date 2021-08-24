Pompey unveil third kit ahead of debut against Wigan
Pompey have unveiled their new third kit for the 2021-22 season.
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 7:00 pm
Designed by kit supplies Nike, it's like to make its debut this Saturday, when the Blues take on Wigan in League One.
The half back, half red design resembles the Kappa-designed third kit Pompey wore back in the 2011-12 Championship season.
The same style was also used in the 1993-94 division one campaign.
The kit is available to purchase online now and will be stocked in the Anson Road store from 9am tomorrow (August 25).