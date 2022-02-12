Here’s all you need to know about the League One fixture at Fratton Park (3pm).

Pompey team news

Pompey remain without Shaun Williams (back) and Kieron Freeman (ankle ligaments) for the visit of Doncaster Rovers to Fratton Park.

Indeed, doubts remain whether the duo will play again this season, given the serious nature of their injuries.

That means boss Danny Cowley’s options remain limited, with midfielder Joe Morrell midway through a three-match ban.

One option Cowley has up his sleeve is Marcus Harness, who has sat out the past two games.

The head coach has been identifying ways of including him in the same starting XI as Michael Jacobs – and the visit of Donny could provide that opportunity as he looks to build on Tuesday night’s win against Burton and build momentum.

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Mahlon Romeo, Hayden Carter, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Denver Hume, Louis Thompson, Michael Jacobs, Ronan Curtis, Marcus Harness, George Hirst. Subs: Ollie Webber, Clark Robertson, Harry Jewitt-White, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Tyler Walker, Reeco Hackett, Aiden O’Brien.

Doncaster Rovers team news

There will definitely be no Pompey homecoming for Ben Close on Saturday.

The midfielder has this week undergone knee surgery which will keep him out for the rest of the season.

It means the 25-year-old will be denied the chance to return to Fratton Park with Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said: ‘It’s a big blow and I was looking forward to hopefully having him back within the next couple of weeks.

‘It’s disappointing but his fitness and his welfare is the most important thing.

‘He tried to do everything to get fit without surgery but ultimately Ben felt that surgery was his only option now to clear it up and we go with his decision and what he wanted to do.’

Doncaster will also be without Ethan Galbraith (calf) for their trip to the south coast.

The midfielder joins John Bostock, Tom Anderson, Jon Taylor, Cameron John and Fejiri Okenabirhie on the sidelines.

Meanwhile, McSheffrey will leave it late before making a decision on captain Tommy Rowe.

He went off at half time against Ipswich on Tuesday night after taking a whack on the ankle.

Predicted line-up: Jonathan Mitchell, Ollie Younger, Joseph Owolu, Ro-Shaun Williams, Ben Jackson, Adam Clayton, Matt Smith, Tommy Rowe, Josh Martin, Reo Griffiths and Mipo Odubeko. Subs: Louis Jones, Kyle Knoyle, Aidan Barlow, Dan Gardner, Joe Dodoo, Charlie Seaman and Kieran Agard.

What’s been said

Danny Cowley

‘I think they'll be a real threat.

‘I think you only have to look at their last two away performances, where they managed to beat Sunderland and MK Dons away from home.

‘I think they had a really good January in terms of the window, brought in some pace and athleticism at the top end of the pitch, they carry real threat on the counter-attack.

‘Gary McSheffrey, since he's gone in, steadied the ship, galvanised the group and they look in a really good place.

‘We anticipate the toughest of games.'

Gary McSheffrey

‘There is nothing to fear. We must see it as a good challenge.

‘Portsmouth are similar to Sunderland where their fans demand a lot from the team. We must go there and try to ruin the party and quieten the crowd.

‘They will be upbeat after their last win. They are going to be different to what we have faced against Sunderland and Ipswich.

‘They have good strikers who get in your face. Their wing backs are robust. It is going to be a difficult game where we will go there and respect them but play with the confidence of our good away form.’

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Pompey: 4/9

1-0 11/2, 2-0 11/2, 2-1 15/2, 3-0 17/2, 3-1 12/1, 3-2 28/1

Doncaster Rovers: 6/1

1-0 14/1, 2-0 33/1, 2-1 20/1, 3-0 80/1, 3-1 50/1, 3-2 50/1

Draw: 7/2

0-0 10/1, 1-1 15/2, 2-2 20/1, 3-3 66/1

Referee

Tom Reeves

Key Stats (All competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P37 W14 D8 L15

League Position: 11th (41 points)

Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (10)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis (5)

Discipline: 59 yellow cards, 2 red card

Doncaster Rovers

Record this season: P39 W9 D5 L25

League Position: 24th (22 points)

Top goalscorer: Joe Dodoo (7)

Most Assists: Ethan Galbraith (3)

Discipline: 64 yellow cards, 2 red cards

Form guide

Pompey

W 2-1 Burton (H) – League One

L 3-2 Oxford (A) – League One

L 2-1 Charlton (H) – League One

L 1-0 Sunderland (A) – League One

D 0-0 AFC Wimbledon (A) – League One

Doncaster Rovers

L 1-0 Ipswich (H) – League One

W 2-1 Sunderland (A) – League One

L 5-0 Rotherham (H) – League One

L 3-1 Plymouth (H) – League One

W 1-0 MK Dons (A) – League One

