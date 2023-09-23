Pompey v Lincoln City injury news as seven ruled out and five doubts

Pompey are sweating on the fitness of a couple of their players. (Image: Jason Brown/ProSport Images)

Pompey hope to top off a fine week with a victory against Lincoln City as they return back to Fratton Park following two away matches.

John Mousinho's side claimed a 3-2 win over promotion rivals Barnsley in midweek and raced into a three-goal lead but then the Tykes tried to mount a comeback but fortunately the Blues held out for the victory and took all three points with them back to Hampshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey's opponents Lincoln were also in action and lost 2-0 to Derby County in the EFL Trophy. Several players missed out for Lincoln, and their manager has revealed they're undergoing somewhat of an injury crisis that Pompey really should be using to their advantage.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With all that in mind, here is the latest injury and team news ahead of Pompey v Lincoln City:

Pompey team news

Connor Ogilvie is 'touch and go' for this weekend after being substituted in the 3-2 win against Barnsley. He sustained a groin injury and didn't take part in training on Thursday, and a fitness test on Friday will determine whether he is fit and available.

In other news, Sean Raggett is expected to return to the squad after missing the midweek win. He had a foot injury but is now back in contention and is pushing hard for a league start having seen his role reduced to mainly a substitute this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Lowery (knee), Anthony Scully (knee) and Kusini Yengi (ankle) all remain unavailable for Pompey. Lowery injured his knee against Bristol Rovers on the opening day and underwent surgery which should see him return late this year. Anthony Scully

Saydee is a doubt as the clubs medical staff continue to monitor his hamstring injury he picked up in training. He is 'touch and go' like Ogilvie and was out on the grass on Thursday at least which could at least give him a slight chance in featuring.

Attacking player Scully has a knee injury, and it is hoped that he will be seen in the 'next couple of weeks' after getting back out on the training pitches. Meanwhile Zak Swanson has been excused by John Mousinho due to a personal matter.

Out: Anthony Scully, Kusini Yengi, Tom Lowery and Zak Swanson. Doubt: Christian Saydee and Connor Ogilvie.

Lincoln City team news

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Imps have been dealt a double-whammy after strikers Ben House and Tyler Walker were ruled out with long-term injuries. House last played a month ago and will miss 'three and five months' as a result of a hip problem. Formey Pompey loanee Walker is out for up to two months after dealing with a hamstring injury, and has not featured since August 26.

House scored 12 goals in 38 games last term for Lincoln whilst Walker re-joined them from Coventry City following a successful first loan spell. Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy said: “It is just so, so unlucky that we have lost two Grade A, top, top strikers. It’s a bitter pill to swallow.”

According to Lincoln City blog The Stacey West, Danny Mandriou has missed the last two games, whilst ex-Pompey man Reeco Hackett was absent against Derby because of a minor injury. Jack Vale meanwhile has returned to the Lincolnshire outfit after going back to parent club Blackburn Rovers for rehabilitation for an injury.

Lewis Montsoma underwent surgery on his knee back in May, and is expected to spend the next 12 months rehabilitating his injury. The Dutch defender is likely to miss the entirety of the 2023/24 season,