Here’s all you need to know ahead of kick-off (7.45pm).

Pompey team news

Danny Cowley will be without key man Ronan Curtis after he picked up his 10th yellow card of the season on Saturday.

The Blues boss will also be without Shaun Williams (back), Kieron Freeman (ankle) and Michael Jacobs (knee) who are continuing their spells on the sidelines.

Louis Thompson was an unused sub on the weekend after feeling stiff in training on Thursday but could be in contention to return to the starting line-up tomorrow evening.

There remains questions on how Cowley will line-up with Aiden O’Brien pushing to start after scoring three in his last three appearances while Tyler Walker has yet to find his rhythm in Blue.

The injury and suspension set-back will likely see Harry Jewitt-White return to the Pompey bench along with Jay Mingi, who have both been called upon in recent weeks.

Pompey take on Oxford United looking to get back to winning ways in League One.

Predicted line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Hayden Carter, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Mahlon Romeo, Louis Thompson, Joe Morrell, Denver Hume, Marcus Harness, Aiden O’Brien, George Hirst. Subs: Ollie Webber, Clark Robertson, Jay Mingi, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Harry Jewitt-White, Tyler Walker, Reeco Hackett.

Oxford United team news

Central defender Elliot Moore is the most noticeble absentee from the U’s starting line-up after he sustained an ankle injury in United’s 1-0 victory at Crewe last week.

The 24-year-old came off half-way through the second half and missed the 4-2 victory against Cambridge on the weekend after awaiting scan results.

Karl Robinson has been given a boost as January signing Marcus Browne returned from an anterior cruciate ligament injury which has kept him out for the majority of the season.

He midfielder came on as a second half substitute in the 4-2 triumph and the U’s boss said he will include the ex-Middlesbrough man at the ‘right time’.

Robinson may use the same system that saw the two sides equally match up in the five-goal thriller three weeks ago.

Predicted line-up: Jack Stevens, Ryan Williams, Luke McNally, Ciaron Brown, Sam Long, Steve Seddon, Mark Sykes, Cameron Brannagan, Gavin Whyte, Matty Taylor, Billy Bodin. Subs: Simon Eastwood, Nathan Holland, Sam Winnall, Anthony Forde, Marcus Browne, Marcus McGuane, James Henry.

What’s been said

Danny Cowley

‘We have respect for Oxford, they’re one of the better teams in division and they’re an open and expansive team.

‘They have so many creative players in their midfield and forward areas and have so many different options available to them and we anticipate a really tough game.

‘It’s one we are really looking forward to and we are going to be really positive and purposeful in our play and attack the challenge head on.’

Karl Robinson

‘We’re still looking at different options, they changed their shape to 4-3-3 on Saturday.

‘Does losing Curtis change anything for them? We’re not too sure.

‘We’ve got a lot of time in the hotel tomorrow where we can have different tactical conversations.

‘There’s a lot of opportunity for us to make sure we pick the right team physically, emotionally and tactically.’

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Pompey: 29/20

1-0 8/1, 2-0 11/1, 2-1 17/2, 3-0 22/1, 3-1 18/1, 3-2 28/1

Oxford United: 15/8

1-0 17/2, 2-0 14/1, 2-1 10/1, 3-0 28/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 28/1

Draw: 12/5

0-0 10/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 12/1, 3-3 40/1

Referee

Sam Allison

Key Stats (All competitions)

Pompey

Record this season: P40 W16 D9 L15

League Position: 11th (48 points)

Top goalscorer: Marcus Harness (11)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis (6)

Discipline: 62 yellow cards, 2 red card

Oxford United

Record this season: P39 W18 D10 L11

League Position: 4th (62 points)

Top goalscorer: Matty Taylor (19)

Most Assists: Gavin Whyte (9)

Discipline: 58 yellow cards, 2 red cards

Form guide

Pompey

D 3-3 Fleetwood (H) – League One

W 2-1 Shrewsbury (A) – League One

W 4-0 Doncaster Rovers (H) – League One

W 2-1 Burton (H) – League One

L 3-2 Oxford (A) – League One

Oxford United

W 4-2 Cambridge (H) – League One

W 1-0 Crewe (A) – League One

W 4-0 Charlton (A) – League One

L 3-2 Bolton (H) – League One

L Accrington (A) – League One

Other fixtures (7.45pm kick off unless stated)