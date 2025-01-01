Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

All you need to know about Pompey’s first EFL Championship game of 2025.

Pompey welcome Swansea City to Fratton Park as the two sides open up the new year with some EFL Championship action.

The two sides have had polar opposite form coming into the game. Swansea have won their two games over the festive period whilst Pompey have had back-to-back defeats.

With it being a Bank Holiday, the match is being played on an international during the middle of the week. As a result, there will be people wanting to watch the match, either through attending it, or from their own home. Below, we tell you how you can follow the game.

When is Pompey v Swansea City?

Pompey host Swansea City in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, January 1. Kick-off is at 15.00 GMT.

Tickets

The game is still on the club's Ticketmaster page. The only available ticket is in the Milton End. Swansea City sold out their allocation on December 29. A total of 2,000 fans will be making their way from South Wales.

How can I watch the game?

The match is available to stream on the Sky Sports+ streaming service. Championship action will be available to watch live on Sky Sports+ with no extra cost if you’re a Sky Sports subscriber. Alternatively, fans can get 24 hour access to all Sky Sports channels through the £14.99 NOW TV Day Membership. The streaming service also offers monthly sport subscriptions, starting at £26.

The News will be providing live coverage of the match, providing match day staples such as player ratings, as well as all the post-match reaction from manager John Mousinho.

Pompey v Swansea City team news

Pompey will be without Conor Shaughnessy, Mark O'Mahony, Kusini Yengi, Harvey Blair, Regan Poole, and Ibane Bowatt for this match. O’Mahony has been back with his parent club Brighton & Hove Albion as he recovers from a strain in his side.

“Mark's a couple of weeks away,” said Mousinho about the Seagulls youngster in his pre-match press conference.

“He had his final injection in the injury at the back end of last week. We're just waiting for that to settle down. It's been a bit more of a niggly one than we initially thought it would be. “

Kristian Pedersen, Joe Allen, Ollie Cooper, Sam Parker, Josh Ginnelly, and Andy Fisher are all ruled out for the visitors. Portuguese midfielder Goncalo Franco is a doubt after coming off injured against Luton Town.

Fisher, Ginnelly, and Parker are all long-term absentees. Goalkeeper Fisher suffered a groin injury, Ginnelly ruptured his Achilles, and Parker is continuing to rehabilitate after his 2023/24 season was ended because of a hamstring injury.

Referee

James Linnington is the referee and he will be assisted by Alex James and Matthew Jones with Andy Davies the fourth official. Linnington has been an EFL referee since 2008 and has an abundance of experience across the three divisions.

He's overseen 11 games this season, showing 49 yellow cards but no reds, whilst he's awarded two penalties. Linnington was referee for Swansea's 2-1 win away at Coventry City, whilst Pompey had him for their 2-1 win against QPR.