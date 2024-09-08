John Mousinho | Getty Images

Latest Pompey and West Brom team news as they prepare to play next weekend

Pompey head into their match after the international break on the back of their 3-1 loss at home to Sunderland last time out. They have three points on the board from their first four fixtures of the new season.

As for West Brom, they have made an impressive start and find themselves 2nd in the Championship table. Here is a look at the latest team news regarding the pair…

Pompey

Pompey defender Regan Poole remains out of action with an ACL injury. His boss John Mousinho has recently said: “I’d say it could be October before Regan is involved in first-team matches. However, we want to get minutes into him, just to indicate how far he is, and will probably try to get him a game, maybe during this England international break.

“More importantly, it’s training time. Regan has been in and out of training for the past two to three weeks and we think maybe he’s still four to six weeks away from being involved.”

There is no timeframe on striker Colby Bishop’s return following his heart surgery. The club’s sporting director Richard Hughes has said: “Colby is okay, he’s got a lot to recover from, obviously it’s a big surgery. He’s been in the training ground, he’s moving, he’s getting the steps in, he’s on the road to recovery.

‘We all love Colby, he’s a huge part of the football club, a huge part of the football team, notwithstanding the fact that the priority at this point has to be Colby’s health.”

West Brom

West Brom winger Grady Diangana could return from his shoulder issue. His head coach Carlos Corberan has recently shared this update: “He should be OK (after the international break) if the injury is managed well and he doesn't have contact or something that can affect it. This injury has the risk because every time you go to the floor you can have the pain again. It is something we need to manage, to train with protection.”

The Baggies are hoping recent addition Mikey Johnston can play. He suffered a facial injury in his only appearance for Celtic this season.

Forward Daryl Dike is sidelined with a ruptured Achilles still. He hasn’t had much luck since joining the Midlands outfit.