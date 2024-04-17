Watch: full interview with John Mousinho as emotional Portsmouth boss reflects on historic night at Fratton Park after Blues secure League One title
Pompey secured their long-awaited return to the Championship on Tuesday night as they came from behind twice to beat Barnsley and win the League One title in front of a packed-out and emotionally-charged Fratton Park.
That sparked unbelievable scenes at the final whistle, as the Fratton faithful descended on PO4’s hallowed turf in their thousands to celebrate their side’s achievement with their heroes. They’re remarkable scenes that will live long in the memory for those lucky to have been there last night.
Blues head coach John Mousinho was amongst it all as delerious fans rushed to congratulate him on what he’d achieved 15 months after his arrival as a relative unknown and as a rookie boss.
Once the Fratton Park promotion party finished and the celebrations continied into the small hours of this morning in the clubs and pubs of the city, Mousinho emerged to talk to The News about what had just unfolded in front of him last night.
He’s what the Blues’ emotional head coach had to say...
