WATCH: Incredible footage captures moment Pompey fans storm pitch as team are crowned League One champions

Intense drone footage has captured the moment that Pompey fans surged onto the pitch to celebrate the team’s triumph.
Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Apr 2024, 09:58 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2024, 11:18 BST
Last night was one for the history books as Pompey FC beat Barnsley 3 - 2 which secure both, a promotion and the League One title. Fratton Park was filled with nervous fans who were desperately hoping for a victory - and the moment the game reached full time, thousands of fans could no longer contain their excitement.

The pitch was quickly flooded with thousands of euphoric Pompey followers - and incredible drone footage, courtesy of Marcin Jedrysiak, has captured the exact moment.

Bolton Wanderers delayed the promotion party by a couple of days by holding the Blues to a draw at the Toughsheet Community Stadium at the weekend, but there was no stopping them last night with Conor Shaughnessy securing the winning goal. Prints available via www.marcinjedrysiakphotography.com

