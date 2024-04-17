WATCH: Incredible footage captures moment Pompey fans storm pitch as team are crowned League One champions
and live on Freeview channel 276
Last night was one for the history books as Pompey FC beat Barnsley 3 - 2 which secure both, a promotion and the League One title. Fratton Park was filled with nervous fans who were desperately hoping for a victory - and the moment the game reached full time, thousands of fans could no longer contain their excitement.
The pitch was quickly flooded with thousands of euphoric Pompey followers - and incredible drone footage, courtesy of Marcin Jedrysiak, has captured the exact moment.
Bolton Wanderers delayed the promotion party by a couple of days by holding the Blues to a draw at the Toughsheet Community Stadium at the weekend, but there was no stopping them last night with Conor Shaughnessy securing the winning goal. Prints available via www.marcinjedrysiakphotography.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.