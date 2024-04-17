Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last night was one for the history books as Pompey FC beat Barnsley 3 - 2 which secure both, a promotion and the League One title. Fratton Park was filled with nervous fans who were desperately hoping for a victory - and the moment the game reached full time, thousands of fans could no longer contain their excitement.

The pitch was quickly flooded with thousands of euphoric Pompey followers - and incredible drone footage, courtesy of Marcin Jedrysiak, has captured the exact moment.

