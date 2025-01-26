Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tony Mowbray believes that West Brom were able to get in to the heads of the Pompey players in their 5-1 win at the Hawthorns.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues’ wretched form on their travels in contrast to their terrific run at Fratton Park continued as the Baggies inflicted a heavy defeat on them in the West Midlands. After a goalless 25 minutes, Alex Mowatt broke the deadlock and then the floodgates opened with Grady Diangana scoring a brace and Jed Wallace finding the back of the net against his former employers.

John Swift further increased their advantage nine minutes in to the second period, but their clean sheet was taken from them as Thomas Waddingham opened his account on his debut with a consolation effort in stoppage time. The result brings Pompey right back in to the relegation battle as they dropped down to 21st but thankfully Derby County and Luton Town also lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win for the hosts was the first since Mowbray returned to West Brom for a second spell. He suffered a defeat to Middlesbrough in midweek but crowned his first home match with a stellar performance. His side are now fifth, overtaking Boro and Blackburn Rovers who both tasted defeat.

Tony Mowbray secured his first win as West Brom boss in style. | Getty Images

Tony Mowbray’s verdict on Pompey

‘It's always a balance, because you never really know what the opposition are going to do,’ said Mowbray on the Albion Post-Match Chat.

‘You study the opposition in the week building up to the game. We knew Portsmouth were going to be aggressive on the press, particularly at home, they're really aggressive. Teams who think they can play out against them keep getting caught out and keep getting beat.

‘I have to say, the first 15-20 minutes, it was a bit like that but once we broke through and scored, it probably had some demons in their brains I think. They weren't quite as intense and we sort of ran away with it.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We wouldn't have conceded a last-kick goal if we wanted perfection I suppose. It would have been nice for Fellows to score when he went through one-on-one, the goalkeeper made a good save.’

Freddie Potts reflects on Pompey's dismal 5-1 defeat at West Brom. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

A statistical look at West Brom versus Pompey

With a game against Middlesbrough in midweek, West Brom were unable to have a clear schedule leading up to the game. There was an emphasis on video analysis, with Mowbray making reference to the recent wins Pompey have had against Middlesbrough, Swansea City, and Stoke City.

The hosts boasted 62% possession, making 558 passes in total, 224 more than Pompey. Mowbray’s men registered 18 shots with 11 them landing on target compared to Pompey who still managed to register 14 attempts though only four were deemed on target.

‘The first 20 minutes we were under the cosh and were caught out a bit, they pressed really high and really well,’ said the home boss in a separate interview with BBC Radio West Midlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When we did get the first goal it unleashed us and probably put some demons in their minds - our two wide players were so good today.

"I have to inspire my team and I don't have an ego about my tactics - I have an understanding that if I give these talented players a licence and space to express themselves then we can win a lot of football matches."