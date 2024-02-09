Pompey head to Carlisle United on Saturday looking to defend their lead at the top of the League One - and wary that they go into battle without eight first-team players.

Joe Morrell, Terry Devlin and January signing Tom McIntyre are the latest to be ruled out for the season and join Regan Poole and Alex Robertson on the long-term injury list. Meanwhile, Zak Swanson, Tino Anjorin and Ben Stevenson are still not fit to return to action.

Playing-wise, Blues go into the game on a positive note, however. They smashed Northampton 4-1 last time out, despite playing the majority of the second half with 10 men. New-boys Callum Lang and Myles Pear-Harris have injected new life into Pompey's attack, while John Mousinho's side have rediscovered their form - with 10 points out of 12 secured over their past four games.

That will help ease the pain of this week's triple injury blow. Kusini Yengi's return from international duty also provides a boost. Meanwhile, the Blues do look like they've strength in numbers despite their injury list.

With that said, what's the approach for a tough test on the road? Who replaces McIntyre in the starting XI? Does former Carlisle midfielder Owen Moxon come into the team as Morrell's replacement? Can you expect Abu Kamara to sit on the bench for successive game? Do you change a winning side? And do you welcome Yengi straight back into the match-day squad?

There's so many questions that need answers. So, here, we help wade through it all by predicting how we think Pompey will attack tomorrow's game. Here's what we've gone for...

Pompey head to Carlisle United looking to defend their lead at the top of the League One table

Goalkeeper - Will Norris Had absolutely no chance to Northampton's late consolation goal last weekend, while he made two impressive stops. There's no sign yet that he's ready to relinquish the Blues' No1 jersey to Matt Macey.

Right-back - Joe Rafferty Fitted in nicely, as you would expect, last weekend following a spell out with a neck injury. So solid and poses a threat going forward.