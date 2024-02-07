BREAKING: Portsmouth dealt monumental triple season-ending blow to promotion hopes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey are reeling today from a staggering triple injury hit to their bid to reach the Championship.

New defender Tom McIntyre has likely been ruled out for the season, after breaking his ankle on his Blues debut against Northampton on Saturday.

And in a second shocking hit to promotion hopes, Joe Morrell will not play any further part in the 2023-24 campaign, after injuring his knee at Oxford United last week.

The Wales international limped off in the second half at the Kassam Stadium, with a scan confirming the damage is serious but not cruciate ligament damage.

On top of that in an incredibly unfortunate turn of events, Terry Devlin will require surgery to the shoulder injury picked up against the U's last week. That is expected to keep the midfielder out for three months and end his season.

McIntyre was controversially sent off in the 54th minute for a challenge on Mitch Pinnock which left Fratton furious with ref Sam Purkiss, and the decision overturned on appeal.

The impact of that decision now been negated, however, with the 25-year-old fracturing his ankle in the incident, which saw him leave Fratton Park on crutches and in a protective boot.

It’s another concussive blow to efforts to reach the Championship at the seventh time of asking.

The latest injuries mean three key figures of John Mousinho’s squad have now suffered season-ending injuries, after Regan Poole suffered an ACL injury at Chesterfield in November.

Alex Robertson then was hit by a grade three hamstring tear in training at the start of the year, denying Pompey of arguably their two best players this season.

Morrell is a strong shout for the most consistent performer this season, across 32 appearances from the middle of the park.

He won’t kick another ball this term, while the same fate has been dealt to the man who was brought in to offset the loss of Poole.

On top of that, Tino Anjorin has been sidelined for three months with the Chelsea attacking midfielder touted for big things when agreeing a season-long loan.