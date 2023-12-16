Pompey will be top of the table at Christmas after a convincing 3-0 win at Shrewsbury

Pompey fans on social media have been having their say on the Blues’ 3-0 win at Shrewsbury.

A double from Abu Kamara in each half, plus Marlon Pack’s tap-in just after the hour mark, handed John Mousinho’s side a fourth straight League One victory. And coupled with Bolton’s home defeat at the hands of Bristol Rovers, Pompey’s win at Cloud Meadow means a seven-point gap has now opened up at the top of the table, with Peterborough now second after their win at Fleetwood.

Here’s how the Fratton faithful reacted to the result on X, formerly Twitter.

BlueArmyAlex: What a feeling this team gives you, almost giddy.

@pfcharry92: 10/10 performance. Professional first half, solid defensively and put our foot on the pedal in the 2nd half. Can we start believing?

@JR95_Pompey: We keep moving. Another lovely Saturday. This team is special. Up the beautiful blues!

@jake03PFC: Beautiful stuff I love you boys xxx.

@laydeehyper19: Absolutely amazing day lads.

@JamieHu64944267: Yet another great win lads. Abu with a brilliant performance. 7 points clear at the top. Onwards to Fleetwood.

@tomc_1984: Guaranteed to be top at Christmas. Guaranteed to be top at the half way point of the season. Top Stuff #Pompey.

@CharlieFarnsba9: Four wins on the bounce, four clean sheets, ten scored, top of the table for Christmas, seven points clear. #Pompey on the way!!

@PDThomas75: This team is ridiculous. A joy to watch. Thank you Mous. I’m now starting to believe we’re going up.

