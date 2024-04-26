Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Pompey’s Championship status confirmed for next season, John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes will be working hard in the coming weeks to determine the best way to strengthen the Blues’ squad this summer.

But it’s not just talent on the pitch that Pompey will be relying on next term - the fans will also continue to play an important role in the club’s success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That support came to the fore once again this season, as the Fratton faithful played their part in getting Mousinho’s side across the line - both at home and away. And with bigger grounds welcoming more travelling Blues fans next season, that vocal backing will be needed more than ever.

But while Pompey have regularly boasted some of the biggest crowd attendances in League One this campaign, the same may not be said from August when the Blues play against clubs whom welcome crowds of over 30,000 week in and week out.