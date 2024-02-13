Despite eighth senior first-team players sitting out the Cumbrians game, the head coach still possess the squad to do so. The questions are, does he make make wholesale changes after admitting there were some tired legs coming off the Brunton Park pitch at the weekend? Or does he keep it to a minimum as momentum-building Pompey look to stretch their unbeaten run to six games and maintain their six-point lead at the top of the standings?
It's definitely a conundrum, but here's how we think Pompey will approach tonight's game under the lights at Fratton Park
1. Goalkeeper - Will Norris
If it's not broke, don't fix it. Norris remains Pompey's No1 despite Matt Macey's presence. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Right-back - Joe Rafferty
The defender had a mixed bag against Carlisle - sloppy in the first half, but much better in the second. He's played Pompey's past two games after recovering from a neck injury. No need to rotate here. Although, with Zak Swanson and Terry Devlin both out injured, options are currently limited.
3. Centre-back 1 - Sean Raggett
If selected, the defender will become Pompey’s leading appearance maker of the 21st century. After another impressive performance at Carlisle, it's safe to say Ragg will be making Blues history tonight.
4. Centre-back 2 - Conor Shaughnessy
The Irishman was so calm and effective on the ball, dominant in the air and defensively superb against Carlisle. There's no chance he'll be rested against the U's tonight.