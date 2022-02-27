With Pompey trying to fight-back from three goals down against the Cod Army, the winger was often the architect of the Blues’ creativity.

This will now be a significant blow to both Curtis and Danny Cowley, as the former will serve a two-game ban for accumulating too many cautions.

However, this isn’t the first time this season he’s been forced onto the sidelines due to suspension.

After collecting five yellow cards in the club’s opening 12 league games, he was absent for the trip to Rotherham in November.

This time around he’ll miss crucial clashes against Oxford United and Accrington Stanley with Pompey hoping to close the gap on the play-off places.

And Curtis believes Young’s decision to book him was a mistake.

Ronan Curtis revealed he was left with ‘no words’ after the referee booked in him yesterday’s dramatic draw with Fleetwood. Picture: Jason Brown

He told The News: ‘Why do I need to go down in that situation? I've passed him, I’ve got passed him, and I’m going into the box before either crossing or shooting. It was a silly (decision), and I have no words to describe it.

‘The ref’s probably, I don’t know, felt like I’ve dived, or something else. I don’t know what he’s thinking in that moment.

‘But, yeah, now I’m suspended for two games and it’s a silly mistake from the referee. I just have no words for it, really. It’s just silly from the referee.

What will add to Curtis’ frustration is that clubs are unable to appeal yellow cards unlike red cards – even if they enforce a suspension.

And if the winger was deemed to have been unfairly penalised, he will pay the price for it regardless.

