Pompey won the game at Fleetwood thanks to Abu Kamara's wonderful 25th-minute strike

Abu Kamara is congratulated following his winner for Pompey at Fleetwood

Pompey fans on socila media have been reacting to the Blues’ 1-0 win against Fleetwood.

The victory, thanks to Abu Kamara’s impressive 25th-minute strike, was the side’s first in three games following successive loses and keeps John Mousinho’s side top of the table.

It wasn’t the prettiest of performances, with the visitors grinding out a result. And that wasn’t lost on Pompey fans who claim there’s still plenty to do, both on and off the pitch.

Here’s a selection of the views shared following today’s final whistle.

@DanShawSports: Not a classic by any means but a win is a win & it’s something to build on. A Bolton defeat & Derby draw today are big results for us too.

@DanielE64141682: Important win we stay top. A more appealing team to join then dropping down a few positions, but we were poor!

@PompeyG90: Couldn’t care about performance today. It was a must win game. Feeling slightly more positive today. Still need a fantastic end to the window.

@TheChief657: Phew. That was a slog of a listen, very much needed 3 points. Up the blues.

@jackfurlongg: Said last week JM had to take some responsibility for that performance, but today he absolutely has to take a lot of credit, went with something different and it might of been scrappy and not pretty at times, but it got the job done.

@deanmaskell: Something to work on. Stops the rot. But we need to greatly improve to get promoted.

@jordy_drapes: Good win. Clean sheet. Very needed. But christ we really need some more fire power up top. Need to put games to bed.

@leesotheran1: Not a bad day for us, especially considering other results. Performance still needs to improve but hopefully this win will be the start of things.

@KrysekTrades: A win is a win.

@jon_glen: Gutsy win and results went our way, league isn’t great so just need to build on this.

@McgrealDeclan: Needed the win, made it hard for ourselves, time to sign some players please.

@Dlgmason93: This league does no good for the ticker. On we live plenty still to do.