News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Portsmouth’s attendance compared to League One rivals Oxford United, Port Vale and Bolton Wanderers - gallery

Pompey find themselves top of the League One table

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 9th Oct 2023, 17:15 BST

Pompey have made a dream start to the new season and are yet to lose under John Mousinho. The former Oxford United man took over at Fratton Park from Danny Cowley earlier this year and has since done an eye-catching job.

His side had a busy summer transfer window as they bolstered their ranks with a host of new signings. Their recruits have all gelled together well so far and the team are looking strong. Here is a look at how Pompey’s attendance so far this season compares to league rivals such as Oxford United, Port Vale and Bolton Wanderers.

3,309

1. 24. Fleetwood

3,309

Photo Sales
3,609

2. 23. Burton

3,609

Photo Sales
4,179

3. 22. Cheltenham

4,179 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
4,762

4. 21. Stevenage

4,762 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth