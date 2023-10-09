Pompey have made a dream start to the new season and are yet to lose under John Mousinho. The former Oxford United man took over at Fratton Park from Danny Cowley earlier this year and has since done an eye-catching job.

His side had a busy summer transfer window as they bolstered their ranks with a host of new signings. Their recruits have all gelled together well so far and the team are looking strong. Here is a look at how Pompey’s attendance so far this season compares to league rivals such as Oxford United, Port Vale and Bolton Wanderers.