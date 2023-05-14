News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth’s best 13 players from this past season including 24-goal ace - gallery

Pompey will be keeping one eye on next season now as they look to gain promotion from League One

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 14th May 2023, 09:41 BST
Updated 14th May 2023, 14:30 BST

An important summer lies ahead for Pompey now as they prepare for their first full season under John Mousinho. The former Oxford United man will be looking to put his own stamp on the club in the upcoming transfer window.

His side weren’t able to make the play-offs in the last campaign but will fancy their chances next year if they can bolster their ranks in particular areas and manage to keep hold of some of their most prized assets. Here is a look at Pompey’s 13 best players from this past term based on their average rating from WhoScored...

Average rating: 6.51

1. 13. Owen Dale

Average rating: 6.51 Photo: Jason Brown

Average rating: 6.63

2. 12. Matt Macey

Average rating: 6.63 Photo: Jason Brown

Average rating: 6.66

3. 11. Ryan Tunnicliffe

Average rating: 6.66 Photo: Jason Brown

Average rating: 6.67

4. 10. Michael Jacobs

Average rating: 6.67 Photo: Jason Brown

