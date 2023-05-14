An important summer lies ahead for Pompey now as they prepare for their first full season under John Mousinho. The former Oxford United man will be looking to put his own stamp on the club in the upcoming transfer window.

His side weren’t able to make the play-offs in the last campaign but will fancy their chances next year if they can bolster their ranks in particular areas and manage to keep hold of some of their most prized assets. Here is a look at Pompey’s 13 best players from this past term based on their average rating from WhoScored...