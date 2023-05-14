Why summer transfer window will be defining moment in Michael Eisner’s Portsmouth ownership

That’s the verdict of The News’ Blues reporter Jordan Cross, who is adamant the summer will play a massive role in Tornante’s future at Fratton Park.

Frustrations were high at PO4 in the final weeks of the campaign as John Mousinho’s men succumbed to a seventh season in League One after missing out on the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And with fans questioning their ownership after six years of failing to reach the Championship, Cross believes this summer will be crucial in their future at Fratton.

On the latest Pompey Q&A, he said: ‘Massive. It’s a critical summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There looks to be a big opportunity in League One season. If Sheffield Wednesday win the play-offs, you’re getting rid of the big hitters with the £10m budgets and you’re replacing them with teams that are in a bit of a pickle.

‘The teams coming down, Wigan and Reading look like they need a bit of sorting out. God knows what’s going to happen with Wigan but it’s the telltale signs - like we well know round these parts - of a club who are in financial dire.

Michael Eisner.

‘Blackpool are Blackpool. They’ve got their way of operating and aren’t going to go out and blow it away with their budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘You’re getting the teams leaving the division - Plymouth being the exception - who are the heavy hitters. Derby will be one who will be around still but you can’t have it all! It looks like it’s going to be a weaker division.

‘I think back to 2002 when ITV Digital went bust and Milan Mandaric really went for it that season. He saw an opportunity, spent some money and reaped dividends in quite spectacular fashion.

‘I do believe from what I know and what I’ve picked up that there will be a bigger playing budget. From the playing point of view, hopefully they will go for it.

‘The Eisners are on the precapist with fans and there is a vocal element against him. There are a quieter majority who are happy with the steady progress but sticking around in this division for much longer will be a tipping point for a lot of people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad