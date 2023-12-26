Pompey's Boxing Day defeat at Bristol Rovers was their first on the road since March

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to their side’s 2-1 Boxing Day defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Luke Thomas’ injury-time back-post effort sealed the win for the home side, whose 66th-minute advantage from Anthony Evans’ free-kick was cancelled out by Blues substitute Paddy Lane 10 minutes later.

The defeat comes hot on the heels of Saturday’s disappointing home draw against lowly Fleetwood and sees Pompey's lead at the top of League One reduced to two points.

Not since March has John Mousinho’s side suffered a league loss on the road. And while some fans refuse to panic over recent results – including the 5-2 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon in the EFL Trophy – some members of the Fratton faithful are beginning to get nervous. Here’s a selection of the views shared by fans on X after today’s full-time whistle.

@slaavzz: Bad performance and didn’t deserve anything. We just have to be beating teams like this if we want to go up but we go to the next level.

@Povey1990: The 4 game spell when Bishop was injured was probably our best spell this season. 4/4 wins, 10 goals scored. 0 conceded. 12/12 points. Why change it!? Robertson has been shoved more forward, Yengi on the bench. It’s not a coincidence the results have gone down hill.

@jackfurlongg: Don’t mind losing games, it’s inevitable. But these last 2 games have been absolutely shocking. Final ball, decision making all awful.

@rik_may: Wrong selection today.

@BlueArmyAlex: Bound to happen, play like that you deserve to lose. Second game in a row where we’ve looked lethargic and haven’t got out of second gear. Another winger is needed in Jan, Whyte is not it and Scully doesn’t seem to be fit.

@mitch_krist: Please tell me this isn’t the beginning of a downfall.

@Dan23934245: Honestly these last couple of games have been awful, not just him but ever since Bishop’s come back we just play the long ball every time, doesn’t suit us.

@lawrent75: Never going to go the whole season unbeaten away but still at the top so a good place to be still. Need to get back to winning ways and some consistency.

@jon_glen: Half way through, the last few weeks haven’t been great but we continue, lack of goals from our midfield is big issue, got to win Exeter on Friday.

wobbs1962: January window will determine if Pompey get promoted.

@armorjs: Pompey should be buzzing all over the pitch as they're top of League one. But no.... they played like they're scared of a flashlight and probably got what they deserved nothing!!

Looked very leggy and bang average. 2 dreadful performances and miles off the team that beat Bolton

@lew2109: We will never get promoted with 1 goal scorer in the team and he’s a goal every other game and usually a penalty. Teams are starting to figure us out sit back and we will self destruct at some point during a game and hand teams easy chances.

@jackfurlongg: Look to move Whyte on in Jan IMO, on big wages, offers nothing and just doesn’t fit into the side, countless times today he makes runs that his teammates aren’t expecting and just takes up utterly useless positions. Not good enough.

@Bobber1901: We didn't start playing until the last 20 minutes or so, we have to stay focused. We go again!! PUP!!

@Dann_PFC: Not good enough. Sort it out, quick.

@CanadaPompey: Awful awful game. Better after the subs, Saydee could have had a brace but no confidence to put laces through it. Defending just so bad since Wimbledon humbling. Not playing like a team thats top, luckily we had some points to cushion fall, but they're disappearing.