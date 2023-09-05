News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth’s chances of promotion compared to rivals Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Exeter City - gallery

Pompey have made an impressive start to the new League One season

Harry Mail
Harry Mail
Published 5th Sep 2023

Pompey are aiming to get promoted to the Championship under John Mousinho. The former Oxford United man has been busy this summer bolstering his squad.

The Hampshire outfit have made an impressive start to the new campaign and are unbeaten in their first six league outings. They head into the international break in confident mood and will be eager to carry on their momentum when they return to the action in a couple of weeks.

Here is a look at where Pompey lie in the latest promotion odds from League One via SkyBet compared to rivals Barnsley, Derby County and more...

750/1 to win the league

1. 24. Cheltenham

750/1 to win the league

500/1

2. 23. Carlisle

500/1

250/1

3. 22. Fleetwood

250/1

250/1

4. 21. Burton Albion

250/1

