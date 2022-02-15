The Blues’ head of football operations is departing to work for an ambitious group which acquires football clubs across Europe.

The group, which has not been named, wishes to expand the number of clubs in their portfolio, with Gagliardi identified as somebody possessing the skill set to advise them.

He will depart at the end of this month – with Pompey to appoint a replacement.

Gagliardi, a former European scout for the Blues, was initially promoted to interim head of football operations in March 2021, following the dismissal of Kenny Jackett.

Having impressed in the role, he was appointed permanently in the Autumn by chief executive Andy Cullen.

However, he has now tended his resignation, although the role he is leaving will remain in use at Fratton Park.

Cullen is in the process of identifying a replacement head of football operations, having acknowledged it represents an important position at the club.

Pompey head of football operations Roberto Gagliardi is to leave Fratton Park at the end of this month. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Gagliardi previously worked in recruitment at Bolton and Leyton Orient and is credited with bringing Ronan Curtis to the Blues in May 2018.

He was known as a hard worker at Fratton Park, with Danny Cowley previously praising the Italian’s contribution.

