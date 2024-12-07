‘Pompey’s heartbeat’, vicious intensity’, ‘went to war’: Jordan Cross’ ratings as season hits high against Bristol City

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 7th Dec 2024, 16:55 BST
Updated 7th Dec 2024, 17:29 BST

The ratings are in from Pompey’s Championship clash with Bristol City at Fratton Park.

Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park after a memorable afternoon to savour?

Jordan Cross' match ratings are in from Pompey win over Bristol City.

1. Pompey match ratings

Jordan Cross' match ratings are in from Pompey win over Bristol City. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Dependable showing once again from the Austrian. Competent handling, safety-first distribution and once again a couple of important interventions.

2. Nicolas Schmid 7

Dependable showing once again from the Austrian. Competent handling, safety-first distribution and once again a couple of important interventions. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Match action

3. Match action

Match action | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Pompey fans now really embracing the Northern Irishman and the qualities he brings to right-back role. Dogged and maturing strength now a handful at both ends of the pitch. Quality of passing also shone after break.

4. Terry Devlin 8

Pompey fans now really embracing the Northern Irishman and the qualities he brings to right-back role. Dogged and maturing strength now a handful at both ends of the pitch. Quality of passing also shone after break. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthPompeyBristol City
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice