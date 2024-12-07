Do you agree with how Blues writer Jordan Cross saw it at Fratton Park after a memorable afternoon to savour?
2. Nicolas Schmid 7
Dependable showing once again from the Austrian. Competent handling, safety-first distribution and once again a couple of important interventions.
4. Terry Devlin 8
Pompey fans now really embracing the Northern Irishman and the qualities he brings to right-back role. Dogged and maturing strength now a handful at both ends of the pitch. Quality of passing also shone after break. Photo: Jason Brown