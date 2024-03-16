Portsmouth suffer yet another injury blow as forward is forced off in first half v Peterborough
Pompey have suffered yet another injury blow.
Already reeling from news that Paddy Lane wasn’t fit enough to travel with the Blues squad for today’s game at Peterborough, the Fratton faithful then witnessed Christian Saydee limp off during the first half of the Weston Homes Stadium fixture.
The forward, who was named in the Pompey starting line-up for a second successive game, pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury in the 32nd minute. He was immediately replaced by Kusini Yengi, forcing John Mousinho to once again reshuffle his pack.
The Blues have had little luck with injuries this season, despite their lofty position at the top of League One. As well as Lane, Pompey went into today’s important game without the injured Regan Poole, Joe Morrell, Terry Devlin, Alex Robertson, Tom McIntrye, Connor Ogilive, Tom Lowery, Ben Stevenson, Tino Anjorin and Anthony Scully.
We’ll learn more about Saydee’s injury - plus why Lane missed out - following the final whistle at Peterborough. Fans’ favourite Saydee has featured 29 times in League One this season, scoring one goal and registering two assists.
