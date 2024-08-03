Pompey's first Championship game in over 12 years is just a week away as they prepare for a trip to Leeds United who are one of the league favourites.

Elland Road is expected to see a crowd in the region of 38,000 with 2,000 fans heading up to Yorkshire for the Saturday lunch time clash. Pompey's game kicks off earlier than usual because as part of Sky Sports' £953m agreement with the EFL, they have promised to show more games than ever.

All games on the opening weekend will either be shown on the main Sky Sports channels or the new Sky Sports + service which is being launched next week. Pompey aren't on the main channel, but if you're a Sky Sports subscriber, you won't have to pay any extra cost with the game being shown on their streaming service.

It is effectively replacing iFollow and the in-house services that clubs offered. If you’re not a Sky Sports subscriber then there are options such as buying a streaming pass which should be around £10.00.

Earlier this week it was announced that five more Pompey games had been moved for television purposes. Their matches against Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Coventry City, Derby County and Sunderland will all be shown after the latest round of picks.

To help make things easier for supporters, Sky Sports had to choose all the games they would show from now until the third round of the FA Cup which is in mid-January. It's to help give supporters more time when making arrangements to attend fixtures.

As part of the agreement, there's meant to be a fairer choice from Sky Sports on how many times a club appears on TV during the season. Here after all the TV picks were made, we look at which teams will appear the most from now until mid-January.

