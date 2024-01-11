Pompey's move for former keeper Matt Macey has caught everyone off guard

Pompey fans on social media have been reacting to the news that a Fratton Park return for Matt Macey in being lined up.

The towering keeper, who impressed on loan over the second half of last season, is undergoing a Blues medical ahead of re-signing for the club. The length of the former Luton and Hibs keeper’s Pompey contract is not yet known – although he arrives on a free transfer following his release from Luton at the beginning of September.

The news has gone down well with many members of the Fratton faithful, who had grown concerned with the lack of competition current No1 Will Norris has at PO4. Some, though, believe the goalkeeping department isn’t the top priority this January transfer window, with injuries to central defender Regan Poole and midfielder Alex Robertson ruling them out for the remainder of the season.

Here’s a selection of the views shared on X, formerly Twitter.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: There’s no reason Macey can’t be number 1. Norris will have to be at the top of his game to keep the number 1 jersey.

@JPy1743726: Don't mind it, our best depth is now in goal. Least it means there's no risk of Schofield playing.

@kevypiow: We need outfield players for sure but Matt Macey is a massive surprise and buzzing with it to be fair. Will only push Norris which is a good thing!! Better to have Norris knowing there’s someone knocking on the door.

@deanprobert89: With Macey reportedly re-signing for Pompey you cannot question the Eisners in their intent. Clearly putting the money up for quality after some rotten luck.

@debojono: Signing a player of Macey’s quality as a backup is a huge huge statement of intent in this window, his wages will not be cheap. Exciting times ahead for us.

@pompeyfan2021: Matt Macey is a weird one. Surely there’s other clubs out there that can offer him first team football. Him and Norris both good enough for first team football in League One. No cup games left for him to play in either. Just can’t wrap my head around it.

@pfc_archie: whether he’s on the bench or not i cannot wait to see Matt Macey back at fratton park.

@RJWilkins_: We all wanted Macey back at the end of last season. Strength in depth counts for all areas of the pitch. Good competition for Norris. Good deal. Yes we need other positions in, but let’s face it this was one of those positions too. Hopefully a sign of intent for the others.

@FookingEll: People who are saying Macey is a waste obviously have never seen Schofield play.

@trashman48k: If he plays 4 games and saves us points, he’s worth it.