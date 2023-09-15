News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

Portsmouth’s position in League One expected goals table compared to Barnsley, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers - gallery

Pompey have made a decent start to the new League One season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 15th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST

Expected goals (xG) is used to measure the probability of a shot going in. It uses historical information from thousands of other goals from similar positions and estimates the likelihood of a goal occuring on a probability scale from 1 to 10.

Pompey have made a strong start to the new League One season and are currently unbeaten. They had a busy summer on the transfer front as John Mousinho prepared for his first full campaign at the helm.

Here is a look to see where Pompey sit in the third tier xG table so far this term, with data from Football xg:

xG: 4.4

1. 24. Cheltenham

xG: 4.4

Photo Sales
4.5

2. 23. Shrewsbury

4.5

Photo Sales
5.1

3. 22. Carlisle

5.1

Photo Sales
5.8

4. 21. Fleetwood

5.8

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth