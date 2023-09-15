Portsmouth’s position in League One expected goals table compared to Barnsley, Derby County and Bolton Wanderers - gallery
Pompey have made a decent start to the new League One season
Expected goals (xG) is used to measure the probability of a shot going in. It uses historical information from thousands of other goals from similar positions and estimates the likelihood of a goal occuring on a probability scale from 1 to 10.
Pompey have made a strong start to the new League One season and are currently unbeaten. They had a busy summer on the transfer front as John Mousinho prepared for his first full campaign at the helm.
Here is a look to see where Pompey sit in the third tier xG table so far this term, with data from Football xg: