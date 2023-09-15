News you can trust since 1877
'What a revelation...Fratton faithful's new darling...disappointed': How Portsmouth players have rated so far this season

We’re now six games and five weeks into the League One season.
By Jordan Cross
Published 15th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 12:48 BST

That’s followed a substantial overhaul this summer as Pompey brought in 14 new faces to supplement a decent core of players already at the club.

But how have those men fared so far? We’ve rated John Mousinho’s squad on their performances to date.

The Pompey players celebrate in front of the Blues' supporters at Brisbane Road. Picture: Jason Brown.

There were fears about losing Matt Macey - but Norris has arguably raised the bar with his impressive arrival, marrying ball-playing ability with important stops.

Impressed at Forest Green, but had to wait for his chance - stepping in at a good level when the opportunity arose.

Arguably warranted a nine after his flying start and contributions at both ends of the pitch, but silly red card at Stevenage brings it down a notch.

