We’re now six games and five weeks into the League One season.
That’s followed a substantial overhaul this summer as Pompey brought in 14 new faces to supplement a decent core of players already at the club.
But how have those men fared so far? We’ve rated John Mousinho’s squad on their performances to date.
1. Goal, Portsmouth forward Kusini Yengi (19) scores from the penalty spot, Leyton Orient 0-4 Portsmouth, Portsmouth midfielder Marlon Pack (7) celebrates during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Leyton Orient and Portsmouth at the Breyer Group Stadium, London, England on 12 August 2023.
The Pompey players celebrate in front of the Blues' supporters at Brisbane Road. Picture: Jason Brown. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Will Norris - 8
There were fears about losing Matt Macey - but Norris has arguably raised the bar with his impressive arrival, marrying ball-playing ability with important stops. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Zak Swanson - 7
Impressed at Forest Green, but had to wait for his chance - stepping in at a good level when the opportunity arose. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Joe Rafferty - 8
Arguably warranted a nine after his flying start and contributions at both ends of the pitch, but silly red card at Stevenage brings it down a notch. Photo: Jason Brown