Pompey are preparing for life back in the Championship following their promotion from League One. They stormed to the title and ended up going up along with Derby County and Oxford United.

John Mousinho has done a great job since taking over from Danny Cowley at Fratton Park and his side will be eager to show what they are all about in the second tier.

Here is a look at where Pompey are predicted to finish next term based on the current odds from the bookies compared to the likes of QPR, Luton Town, Millwall, Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland....

