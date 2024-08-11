Portsmouth's predicted Championship finish following the opening weekend compared to QPR, Leeds United and Stoke City

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 11th Aug 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 11th Aug 2024, 16:30 GMT

Pompey have begun life in the Championship this weekend

Pompey drew 3-3 away at Leeds United on Saturday in their first game of the 2024/25 season. John Mousinho’s side were able to pick up a point at Elland Road.

They won the League One title last term and went up along with Derby County and Oxford United. They have since delved into the transfer market to bring in the likes of Josh Murphy, Jordan Williams and Matt Ritchie.

Next up is a Carabao Cup home clash against league rivals Millwall. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest odds in the Championship following the opening weekend...

To win the title: 11/4

1. Leeds

To win the title: 11/4 | Getty Images

9/2

2. Burnley

9/2 Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

8/1

3. Luton

8/1 | Getty Images

9/1

4. Boro

9/1 | Getty Images

