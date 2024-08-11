Pompey drew 3-3 away at Leeds United on Saturday in their first game of the 2024/25 season. John Mousinho’s side were able to pick up a point at Elland Road.

They won the League One title last term and went up along with Derby County and Oxford United. They have since delved into the transfer market to bring in the likes of Josh Murphy, Jordan Williams and Matt Ritchie.

Next up is a Carabao Cup home clash against league rivals Millwall. In the meantime, here is a look at the latest odds in the Championship following the opening weekend...