Portsmouth’s predicted League One finish compared to Barnsley, Derby County and Oxford United - gallery

Pompey are currently top of the League One table

By Harry Mail
Published 16th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST

Pompey are flying high at the top of the table after the first 12 league games. John Mousinho’s side were busy over the summer on the transfer front and all their new arrivals have gelled together well so far.

They are yet to lose and are hoping that this is the year that they can finally secure their return to the Championship. Next up is a home clash against newly-promoted Carlisle United.

Here is a look at Pompey’s predicted League One final finish based on the bookies’ odds compared to rivals such as Derby County, Barnsley and Oxford United...

2000/1

1. 24. Cheltenham

2000/1 Photo: Harry Trump

1500/1

2. 23. Shrewsbury

1500/1

1500/1

3. 22. Carlisle

1500/1

1500/1

4. 21. Burton Albion

1500/1

