Pompey's promotion rivals are actively looking to bolster their ranks as they eye Championship football next season

There's plenty of rumours doing the rounds as the January transfer window enters it's sixth day.

The latest one concerning Pompey - albeit one emanating from social media - regarding Bradford striker Jake Young, was diplomatically shut down by Blues head coach John Mousinho.

And while others, no doubt, remain in the pipeline, here's the latest gossip concerning the Blues' League One rivals.

Rams plot Reading raid

Derby County are reportedly keen on young Reading midfielder Charlie Savage. Various sources claim Rams boss Paul Warne is keen to bolster his side's promotion chances with a move for the Manchester United Academy graduate, who is in his first season with the Royals.

The 20-year-old, who is the son of former Leicester and Wales midfielder Robbie, has already accumulated 27 appearances for financially-troubled Reading and scored four goals. However, he currently finds himself picking up minutes from the bench, with his last start coming in the Royals' FA Cup first-round defeat at non-league Eastleigh in November.

No potential fee has been mentioned but Savage left Old Trafford and joined Ruben Selles' side on a four-year deal.

Derby, who travel to Fleetwood today in League One, are currently fourth in the table - seven points behind leaders Pompey with a game in hand.

Promotion rivals Bolton, Barnsley and Oxford eye Ipswich ace

Leyton Orient midfielder Idris El Mizouni is a wanted man. According the to East Anglian Daily Times, parent club Ipswich have knocked back several low six-figure bids for the one-cap Tunisia international, who is currently on loan at the O's.

They also claim that it's Bolton, Oxford, Barnsley and Wycombe who are showing the strongest interest in the talented 23-year-old, with Derby and Charlton known admirers of El Mizouni back in the summer.

The Tractor Boys ace has spent the past 18 months at Brisbane Road, racking up 66 league appearances to date. His presence helped Orient secure the League Two title last season, while the midfielder's appearances this term have the O's sitting comfortably in 12th place in the League One standings.

El Mizouni has also established himself as a well-respected performer at this level - hence the interest. And while Ipswich are reportedly open to letting him leave Portman Road on a permanent deal prior to his contract expiring at the end of the season, they won't allow the player to leave on the cheap.