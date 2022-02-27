After scoring from the penalty spot, the Republic of Ireland international came under fire from sections of the Fratton faithful – for appearing to cup his ear to the crowd when running back to the centre circle.

But the 23-year-old has explained there were no sinister meanings behind his actions.

Instead, he expressed how it was a call to the fans to stick with those in royal blue, after they’d given themselves with a mountain to climb against the Cod Army.

In a first half horror show, Pompey were three goals down to Stephen Crainey’s side – until Curtis’ penalty pulled one back before half-time.

Indeed, in an excellent second half display Danny Cowley’s side snatched a point, thanks to Marcus Harness’ and Aiden O’Brien’s strikes.

And Curtis was in the thick of the action all afternoon by assisting both goals, and was responding to the crowd throughout, and was seen geeing up supporters after the ex-Burton man’s bundled effort.

He then explained how he felt the weight of the Blues’ dismal first half showing more than any other player, before expressing his love for the devoted supporters who follow the club home and away.

Ronan Curtis has lifted the lid on his controversial celebration in the dramatic draw with Fleetwood, yesterday. Picture: Jason Brown

He told The News: ‘It (the celebration) was just to the fans.

‘We were nowhere near good enough and we understood that as players and I understood that. I’ve been here three-and-a-half years and I understand that mostly out of all of the lads.

‘(It was) to just keep them on our side, and we kept fighting until the end.

‘It was nothing malicious from me. I love the fans here at home and those who travel with us away. There was nothing malicious in it at all, I was saying to them just to be with us, stay with us and be patient.

‘Like we did in the second half, we proved that. We got the result and that’s why they stayed and clapped us off the pitch.’

Message From the Editor