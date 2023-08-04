News you can trust since 1877
Pompey’s squad value compared to League One teams including Sheffield Wednesday, Derby & others — gallery

Where do Pompey rank based on their squad value compared to the rest of League One?

By Georgia Goulding
Published 4th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

With pre-season now wrapped up, Portsmouth are ready to kick off their 2023/24 season in League One. Pompey will be pushing to improve on their eighth place finish last term and will hope to break into the play-off spots this time round for their shot at promotion to the Championship.

John Mousinho has brought in a fleet of new recruits as he prepares for his first full season in charge of the club. With the new players on the roster, where do Portsmouth rank in terms of squad value? We’ve listed and ranked the entire League One table based on how much their team is worth, according to Transfermarkt.

1. 24th — Port Vale

2. 23rd — Stevenage

3. 22nd — Cheltenham Town

4. 21st — Northampton Town

