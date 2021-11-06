Marcus Harness scored the only goal of the game in the first half to hand Danny Cowley’s side victory.
However much more was expected from the team as they laboured to victory against their Southern League premier south opponents.
Here’s how our chief sports writer rated the players’ individual performances...
1. Gavin Bazunu - 7
Rescued Raggett after awful backpass and another assured showing by the teenager.
2. Mahlon Romeo - 8
An assist and worked superbly well with Harness down the right flank, with plenty of attacking flair.
3. Sean Raggett - 7
Troubled occasionally by Ewington’s pace but still stood firm.
4. Connor Ogilvie - 7
The occasional poor pass but a solid performance in the heart of defence.
