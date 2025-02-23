Pompey midfielder Tom Lowery will be justifiably smiling today.

The 27-year-old, who is currently on loan at League Two Crewe Alexandra, had plenty of reasons to celebrate following the Railwaymen’s game against Barrow Saturday lunch-time.

The 3-0 win for Lee Bell’s side was the first victory the skillful player enjoyed following his move from Fratton Park in the final stages of the January transfer window.

The game at Gresty Road also represented his first full 90 minutes for his new side - and the first full game he’s completed since Pompey’s 1-0 win at Carlisle United on February 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, the win also produced a goal from Lowery, with the Crewe youth-team product scoring from the spot on 50 minutes to help the team record their first maximum in seven outings.

To make the day even more special, it was Lowery’s first goal in nearly three years, with his last coming for the League Two side against Ipswich in April, 2023 - an unbelievable 672 days ago!

It’s no doubt a day Lowery will remember, with the midfielder having little to cheer about in recent times.

His time at Pompey was hampered by injury, with the 27-year-old limited to just 31 appearances during his two-and-a-half-year stay at the club.

Lowery was, of course, part of the Blues squad that secured the League One title at the end of last season. Yet, he amassed just nine appearances as Pompey booked their place in the Championship for the first time in 12 years.

Meanwhile, alongside fellow midfielder Ben Stevenson, the popular figure was not named in the Blues’ 25-man squad list for the first half of the 2024-25 season, meaning he was unable to play for the club over the first half of the campaign following his start against Millwall in the Carabao Cup in August.

Since moving back to Crewe, Lowery - whose Pompey contract expired in June - has made five appearances.

Crewe could potentially give the midfielder further joy this term as they remain firmly on course for a League Two play-off place.