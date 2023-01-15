The 45-year-old has consistently been among the bookies’ front-runners for the position previously occupied by Danny Cowley.

Former MK Dons boss Liam Manning remains the favourite (4/5 with Bet Victor) – but as of this morning, Clarke remained high up in the betting, sitting third at 6/1 behind second-favourite Ian Foster (3/1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Bristol Rovers boss, who steered Vale away from League Two relegation during the 2020-21 season following his February 2021 appointment before leading them to promotion last term via the play-offs, has his admirers among the Pompey faithful.

His side currently sit 11th in the table – four points better off than the Blues – going into their League One game against Peterborough tomorrow night.

Clarke would certainly tick a lot of boxes when it comes to Richard Hughes and Andy Cullen’s search criteria, working well with Valiants director of football David Flitcroft, forming good relations with all associated with the club and taking a keen interest in the academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite the obvious fit and continued links to the role at PO4, Vale supporters do not seem stressed by the ongoing chatter.

Indeed, many are convinced the five-year contract he signed last May, his relationship with owners Kevin and Carol Shanahan, and the project currently being undertaken by the ambitious Burslem side will see Clarke remain at Vale Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darrell Clarke guided Port Vale back to League One via the play-offs last season Picture: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

When asked by Twitter handle @League1news22 about Clarke’s current situation, many agreed by saying:

Advertisement Hide Ad

@boslembilly: I’m not surprised he linked to other jobs, he’s the best manager outside of the Championship and rarer still a club builder. I honestly think he’s going to stay with Vale.

@davethevalefan: Signed 5yr contract in summer, got owners who DC said are best he's had, ambitious club, project he says he loves. Wont be worrying about him going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@johnansteyhotma; Darrell & his staff are doing a great job so far with great support from Carol & Kevin & is part of a long term building plan. I would be very surprised to see him leave at this stage of the process.

@MichaelFerns12: Got 4 years left on his his contract and in the middle of a huge project, club constantly moving forward would take a hell of an offer to even make him consider a move but who knows in football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@MichaelMinor360: I am very confident he will stay even at the end of the season hope I am right.

@Deanworthingto5: Why wouldn’t he be happy and why would he go Portsmouth he gets time at vale he’s been given time and support after 6 months at Pompey if it’s not working you’re gone not worth the risk and they will have to pay massive compo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@BenjaminGrocott: Not worth going. He’s guaranteed a job for 5 years or 5 years wages in one hit if he gets sacked.

Pompey would offer him 1 year and if he doesn’t get promoted he’s jobless in May. Doesn’t make sense financially unless they’re paying him what he gets a year at vale every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

@PaulWiggins1969: If the five year deal that he signed last season is worth anything then he's staying til 2027.

@Wayneconnor2: He’s loved by the special owners of our club!!! And he's loved even more by the fans!!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Boo20Barney: He's in the middle of operation Championship. He won't go anywhere until we are there.

@pvfc_zack: He ain't going no where new 5 year deal signed this season unless they pay a lot of money not happening.

Advertisement Hide Ad