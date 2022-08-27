Port Vale v Portsmouth: What's been said, team news, predicted XIs, form guides, key stats and referee

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off at Vale Park(3pm).

What’s been said

Danny Cowley

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Port Vale are a team on the up.

‘They’ve got real momentum and energy off the back of their Wembley win and promotion.

‘Darrell Clarke’s a really experienced manager, his teams always play with a real energy, intensity and aggression, and I think there’s a lot to like in his team.

‘They’ve got some really good players, lots of options at the top end of the pitch, like Ellis Harrison, who has just signed and is scoring goals – two in his first three games.

Pompey travel to Port Vale today in League One

‘We know he will be a real handful, They’ve also got Jamie Proctor, Jamie Wilson and Ben Garrity who is very good at arriving late in the box and carried a real goal threat for them last year.

‘They have some good technical players in midfield, like Tom Conlon and Tom Pett, who we obviously know well from our time at Lincoln.

‘They’ve some good crossers from wide areas, like Gavin Massey and David Worrall, so a lot to like, some really good players, some depth to their squad and we expect a real tough game come Saturday.’

Darrell Clarke

‘It (Portsmouth) is a big club, Danny’s (Cowley) a fantastic manager, done very well.

‘Portsmouth’s a big football club that used to be in the Premier League, with a real good passionate fanbase.’

Pompey team news

Pompey will be without Louis Thompson for their first game at Port Vale since April 2000, following the fractured leg he sustained in last Saturday’s win against Bristol.

The injury is set to keep the midfielder out for four months, with a return date expected in January.

Right-back Zak Swanson was withdrawn early during the Blues’ Carabao Cup defeat at Newport County with a sore shin following a heavy challenge.

He’s already making good progress and should be available to be included in Saturday’s match-day squad.

Joe Morrell and Denver Hume continue to be handled with care following their hernia and back complaints respectively.

But the trip to Vale Park looks set to come too soon for the duo.

Colby Bishop missed Newport on Tuesday night with a niggle but is expected to be fit for today’s game.

Predicted XI: Josh Griffiths, Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Michael Morrison, Connor Ogilvie, Owen Dale, Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery, Ronan Curtis, Colby Bishop, Dane Scarlett.

Port Vale team news

James Wilson and Jamie Proctor remain Vale boss Darrell Clarke’s only concerns heading into Saturday’s game.

The hosts’ previous match against Burton saw them welcome David Worrall, Chris Hussey and Gavin Massey back following injury.

All three could start against Portsmouth – as could former Blue Ellis Harrison, who has two goals in three appearances following his move from Fleetwood earlier this month.

Vale signed West Ham youngster Mipo Odubeko on loan on Friday.

Predicted XI: Jack Stevens, Lewis Cass, Brad Walker, Connor Hall, Nathan Smith, David Worrall, Ben Garrity, Tom Conlon, Malvind Benning, Ellis Harrison, Tom Pett.

Matchday odds (Bet365)

Port Vale: 15/8

1-0 17/2, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 28/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 28/1

Pompey: 29/20

1-0 8/1, 2-0 12/1, 2-1 9/1, 3-0 22/1, 3-1 20/1, 3-2 28/1

Draw: 12/5

0-0 10/1, 1-1 11/2, 2-2 12/1, 3-3 40/1

Referee

Craig Hicks

Key Stats (all competitions)

Port Vale

Record this season: P6 W2 D1 L3 (all competitions)

League Position: 10th (7 points)

Top goalscorer: Ellis Harrison (2)

Most Assists: Connor Hall, Funso Ojo, Tom Conlon, Tommy McDermott (all one each)

Discipline: 7 yellow cards, 0 red cards

Pompey

Record this season: P7 W4 D2 L1

League Position: 3rd (11 points)

Top goalscorer: Colby Bishop (5)

Most Assists: Ronan Curtis (2)

Discipline: 8 yellow card, 0 red cards

Form guide

Port Vale

W 2-0 Burton (A) – League One

L 2-1 MK Dons (A) – League One

D 0-0 Bolton (H) – League One

L 2-1 Rotherham (H) – Carabao Cup

L 4-0 Exeter (A) – League One

Pompey

L 3-2 Newport County (A) – Carabao Cup

W 3-1 Bristol Rovers (H) – League One

W 4-1 Cambridge United (H) – League One

W 2-0 Cheltenham (A) – League One

W 3-0 Cardiff (A) – Carabao Cup

Other fixtures (3pm kick-off unless stated)