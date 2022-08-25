The 'Didier Drogba' display Portsmouth don't want to see as they face ex-Ipswich Town and Bristol Rovers man

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues make the trip to Vale Park for the first time in 20 years, as they look to bounce back from their defeat to Newport in the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The visit to the Valiants will likely see former Pompey striker Ellis Harrison reunited with his former employers once again.

The 28-year-old made the surprise switch from Fleetwood to join the newly-promoted League One outfit after less than six months at Highbury Stadium.

Harrison penned a three-year deal with Darrell Clark’s men after making the move for an undisclosed fee.

Now Pompey are faced with a challenge of once again stopping their former front man from coming back to haunt them.

He may have not been popular with all Blues fans after a stay which was hindered by injury issues.

But a Harrison on form is a difficult forward to contend, as underlined last season when a hat-trick against AFC Wimbledon saw the ex-Bristol Rovers man given the nickname of Didier Drogba by his team-mates.

Ellis Harrison is set to face Pompey for the second time since his January departure.

Indeed, that was also the name Cowley jokingly brought up when his side drew 3-3 against Fleetwood back in February.

Although Harrison failed to get on the scoresheet, his first half performance was enough to warrant the Blues boss repeating the title given to his former striker.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Vale Park the Fratton Park chief has all the reason to be wary of the threat posed by his former front man, with the Welshman scoring two goals in his first three league games for Vale.

Pompey are looking to bounce back to winning ways after tasting defeat for the first time this season in midweek.

Despite being given the Drogba name by his fellow team-mates, Harrison’s two-and-a-half year stay failed to hit the heights many expected when he arrived from Ipswich for an undisclosed fee in 2019.

Indeed, the striker managed to net 20 goals in 84 appearances in all competitions.