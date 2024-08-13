Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey’s Carabao Cup hopes faltered at the first hurdle as they suffered a 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Championship rivals Millwall.

A first-half Romain Esse goal proved the difference as the hosts were unable to find enough quality in the final third to truly test the south London side’s mettle.

There was plenty of effort on display from the much-changed Blues as they returned to Fratton Park for the first time since lifting the League One title against Wigan on April 20. But visiting keeper Liam Roberts wasn’t forced to make a save throughout the tightly-fought tie as the Blues fell short.

Pompey made six changes to the side that drew 3-3 at Elland Road on the opening day of the Championship season, with Zak Swanson, Terry Devlin, Ben Stevenson, Gavin Whyte, Christian Saydee and Tom Lowery coming in for Conor Shaughnessy, Marlon Pack. Andre Dozzell, Paddy Lane, Callum Lang and Elias Sorenson.

With so many changes, a lively start was anticipated as those recalled looked to lay down an early marker for the Fratton faithful to get behind.

You could sense the desire to impress and to put the game to their hosts, so it came as no surprise that the first real chance came the hosts’ way on 10 minutes.

A Stevenson free-kick was played beautifully into the path of Ryler Towler, who found himself in space to get a shot away deep inside the 18-yard box. But he was unable to test Roberts as he deflected his effort over the bar.

It was a let-off for the Lions, but they didn’t let it affect their confidence as within two minutes they were ahead. Jordan Williams was robbed of possession in his own penalty area by George Honeymoon, Esse took control of the ball and calmly slotted the ball to Will Norris’ right as all he could do was watch the ball enter the net.

It was a goal that came against the run of play, but that mattered little.

A response from Pompey was expected with Sammy Silvera impressing. But it failed to materialise as the visitors grew into the game. Indeed, the best Mousinho’s side could muster was a penalty appeal on 27 minutes after Swanson fell to the ground under pressure from Joe Bryan. Yet referee Dean Whitestone wasn’t impressed

The Blues finished the half with 53 percent possession - unfortunately, though, they also went in at half-time without forcing Roberts into a save.

The same XI started the second half and it wasn’t long before the performance level rose to have the Fratton End in fine voice.

A back-post Connor Ogilvie header was deflected over for a second consecutive corner. Then Devlin thought he had scored - only for his header to go agonisingly wide.

There was a far greater intensity to the game by this stage as both sets of players realised it was a cup tie rather than a friendly. And Norris had to be alert and strong to deny Honeyman from close range as the visitors threatened to double their lead on 58 minutes. Goalscorer Esse then saw his effort head into the 862 visiting away supporters seated in the Milton End when the top corner of the net was in sight.

Pompey’s response was to introduce Dozzell, Ritchie and Sorensen for Williams, Whyte and the injured Lowery just after the hour mark. Devlin and Dozzell saw attempts superbly blocked, before further fresh legs were introduced in the shape of Lane and Saturday’s hero Lang with 15 minutes remaining as Saydee and the impressive Silvera were taken off.

Mousinho was clearly keen to turn this game around and both Lane and Lang combined to give the Fratton faithful hope, only for the latter to see his header go over on 79 minutes.

But apart from a back-post header from Towler deep in injury-time, that was as good as it got for the home side, who exited the Carabao Cup without finding enough quality in the final third to warrant a place in the second round.