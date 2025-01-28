Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The rest may well have done them some good, yet, ultimately, it was a lack of quality which proved Pompey’s downfall.

John Mousinho had protected a number of his best performers at West Brom, prioritising the visit of Millwall as a more reasonable opportunity for victory.

Yet while effort and heart could not be faulted against the Lions, the Blues were simply undone by a frustrating inability to be effective in the final third. So, so wasteful.

Whether it was Josh Murphy driving down the left wing, Matt Ritchie on set-pieces or Colby Bishop in front of goal, Mousinho’s men were alarmingly found wanting, failing to build on so many promising positions.

Freddie Potts jumps to challenge Millwall's Murray Wallace in Pompey's 1-0 defeat. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Undoubtedly Pompey were presented with plenty of good openings, albeit rarely in terms of testing Millwall keeper Liam Roberts - and almost every time they couldn’t capitalise. An infuriating absence of quality in the penalty area which made them suffer.

Quite the opposite for the visitors, who countered with clinical brilliance in the 40th minute to grab the only goal of the game through Mihailo Ivanovic.

Other than a remarkable miss by Ra’ees Bangura-Williams, Alex Neil’s men rarely troubled a Blues defence which contained debutant Hayden Matthews.

Not that it mattered, they had their advantage - and Pompey didn’t possess the nous or quality to break them down for an equaliser for the remaining 50 minutes. Although, admittedly, Millwall also defended very well.

It represented a first Fratton Park loss since a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on October 25, a brilliant run which is driving their bid to remain in the Championship.

However, with seven successive away defeats - six in the league - the worry is what will happen should those home points begin to dry up.

And a loss to Millwall, with Burnley next up on Saturday, will rightly concern the Fratton faithful in the ongoing battle to avoid a swift League One return.

Mousinho reverted to his strongest available Pompey side against Millwall, although there were still some noticeable absences.

Rob Atkinson was missing through illness, while Ryley Towler and Jordan Williams also weren’t included in the 20-man squad.

That opened the door for Matthews to start alongside Marlon Pack in the centre of defence, having been unveiled by the Blues on Monday morning.

However, Callum Lang, Josh Murphy and Freddie Potts were restored to the starting XI. having been rested at West Brom on Saturday alongside Atkinson and Williams.

Overall, making way for the four changes from that team which lost 5-1 were Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin, Andre Dozzell and Towler.

There was a welcome return to the squad for Conor Shaughnessy, who hadn’t featured for Pompey since August following persistent calf issues.

The Irishman was named on a bench which also comprised of a recall for Harvey Blair during his fitful maiden Fratton Park season

When the match got underway, the Blues suffered a scare inside the opening four minutes with an improbable miss from Ra’ees Bangura-Williams.

Aaron Connolly drove down the left flank before cutting in from the left and delivering a low cross to the far post, falling perfectly for the Millwall youngster.

However, somehow Bangura-Williams contrived to fire a first-time right-footed shot wide, with an open goal beckoning, much to the amusement of the home faithful.

Pompey responded by swivelling and firing a shot over the bar on 19 minutes after Matt Ritchie’s ball in from the right had caused problems.

The hosts really should have broken the deadlock on 24 minutes following an excellent delivery from Murphy down the left.

His measured ball into the box fell invitingly to Colby Bishop some six-yards out, yet the striker miskicked attempting a first-time shot, with Joe Bryan blocking Ritchie’s follow up.

Murphy was proving a constant threat down the left and clearly the Blues’ most effective attacking outlet as the first half progressed.

On 35 minutes, patient play from Pompey resulted in Ogilvie delivering an excellent cross from the left which Lang met with a far-post header, yet straight at keeper Liam Roberts.

Yet it was Millwall who took the lead in the 40th minute through a blistering counter-attack after Murphy had been stopped deep in the opposition half.

With Ogilvie out of position having made an attacking run ahead of the winger, Bangura-Williams’ fed Ivanovic, who got the better of the covering Matthews before clipping the ball over the advancing Schmid.

Pompey had shaded the game at that point, but had been cut open on the break and were now losing 1-0 as they headed into the interval.

There were no changes at the break, with the Blues challenged to attack the Milton End in the second half and to avoid a rare home defeat.

Frustratingly, the anticipated aggressive start to the second period from Mousinho’s men never materialised, with the game sinking into a lull.

Pompey briefly flickered into life on 62 minutes when Murphy’s pace again served him well down the left and his cross to the far post was headed just wide by Ritchie.

Then another blistering run saw him deliver a low ball across goal, yet Jake Cooper got there first before Lang to slide it out for a corner.

Mousinho made his first change on 67 minutes, with Dozzell replacing Hayden in a like-for-like substitution.

The hosts were slowly grinding up the pressure, yet still unable to truly test Millwall’s goalkeeper, who was far too comfortable.

Shaughnessy and Waddingham were introduced for Matthews and Ritchie in the 78th minute as the Blues pushed for that elusive equaliser, with time rapidly ticking down.

With five minutes left, Shaughnessy clipped a good ball into the box, yet Potts’ header flew well wide of the intended target.

Yet Pompey never looked like scoring and they have only themselves to blame after a rare home defeat.