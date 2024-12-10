Paddy Lane has a late goal-scoring opportunity in Pompey's goalless draw with Norwich at Fratton Park. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey’s failed to cap a heartening display with victory, nonetheless still climbed out of the Championship relegation zone.

The Fratton Park clash with Norwich was a game of few goal-scoring opportunities, largely through a glaring lack of a decent final ball from either side.

Pompey had their moments, playing with improved confidence, attacking on the front foot and surprisingly comfortable throughout against the Canaries.

However, apart from Josh Murphy going close when he cut in from the left and shot just wide in the first half, visiting keeper Angus Gunn had little to contend with.

Certainly neither side did enough to claim a victory, although the Blues emerged with more credit than a Norwich team who looked distinctly average.

Still, the point represented more evidence of the newfound resurgence which began at Hull as the Blues continue to find their feet at a level they had been absent from for 12 years.

Most promising of all, the goalless draw lifts them out of the relegation zone for the first time since the start of September.

Not since before the 3-0 home defeat to West Brom had John Mousinho’s men been out of the bottom three, while for a fair amount of that time they had occupied bottom place.

Yet, for one day at least, they have hauled themselves into 21st spot - and out of the Championship dropzone on goal difference.

And the Fratton faithful - and this reinvigorated team - can take plenty of encouragement from a recent run which has generated belief they can actually remain here.

For Norwich’s visit, Owen Moxon had been handed a Championship full debut as Mousinho plugged the gaps caused by suspensions.

With Callum Lang and Andre Dozzell banned following five bookings each, the ensuing reshuffle saw Moxon and Paddy Lane coming into the side.

Moxon was named in midfield, representing his first start of a campaign which has seen him struggle for minutes, while Lane was back in the team for the first time since Cardiff in October, when he was forced off early with an Achilles injury.

Elsewhere, Ryley Towler and Harvey Blair were recalled to the bench in place of the promoted Moxon and Lane.

In a lively enough opening, it was Norwich keeper Angus Gunn who was attracting most of the supporters’ interest on account of his Southampton links, which they were quick to remind him of.

In terms of the football, however, the in-form Josh Murphy was looking a huge threat down the left with his pace and on 11 minutes appeared unfortunate not to win a foul just outside the box.

Then, on 26 minutes, a wonderful cross-field pass from Freddie Potts picked out Murphy on the left flank and he cut inside to unleash a right-footed shot which fizzed just past the far post.

The Blues were the team on the front foot and in control, with Norwich struggling to make any inroads, yet chances were proving few and far between.

However, there was a scare for the hosts on 40 minutes when Borja Sainz’ shot took a wicked deflection off Devlin, forcing Nicolas Schmid into a brilliant stop, diving to his right to tip the ball around the post.

As a goalless half came to a close, Murphy delivered the ball into the box from the left which found its way to Ogilvie, but he sliced a shot well wide.

Pompey made a change at the break, with Tom McIntyre introduced for Regan Poole and slotting in at left centre-half, with Pack moving to the right.

In the opening minutes of the second half, Sainz managed to ghost through the middle of Devlin and Pack before firing a shot which brought a comfortable low stop from Schmid.

Certainly Norwich were looking far more lively and, during another attack, fortunately for the Blues there was a handball given against Sainz in a promising position.

Pompey did have the ball in the net on 53 minutes through Ogilvie following a left-wing corner, yet referee Andrew Kitchen had already blown for a foul on Gunn.

Certainly Ogilvie was in the thick of the action and was fouled twice within the space of a few minutes, the first a bang to the shoulder by Barnes and then scythed down by Marcelino Nunez.

On the hour mark, McIntyre received lengthy treatment for a facial injury, but was able to continue after changing his shirt and shorts.

With the game fascinatingly poised, Bishop produced a dangerous cross from the byline which fizzed across goal and was put behind for a corner, with Murphy lurking on the six-yard box.

Mousinho introduced Christian Saydee and Zak Swanson for Bishop and Ritchie in a double substitution on 81 minutes.

Saydee was immediately involved, combining superbly with Devlin down the right, with the latter cutting into the box and pulling the ball back to Lane.

However, the attacker’s left-footed shot was more of a sidefoot and lacked sufficient power, being easily dealt with.

With six minutes of time added-on, neither side could make the breakthrough as the match finished in a stalemate which finally lifts Pompey out of the Championship relegation zone.