Portsmouth 1 Harrogate 2 RECAP as Blues crash out FA Cup at the death to League Two side
Attentions turn to the FA Cup as Pompey aim to continue their winning run today.
Danny Cowley’s men are out to make it seven wins on the spin and 10 games unbeaten against the League Two side at Fratton Park.
Victory will see into the hat for the third round draw, with the Premier League big guns entering the competition at that stage next month.
We’ll be building up to kick off discussing all the talking points ahead of the game.
Then it’s the team news and reaction at 2pm with more chat and video to follow.
From 3pm we’ll then bring you live kick-by-kick commentary as Pompey aim to build on their fast-improving fortunes.
LIVE Pompey 1 Harrogate 2
Last updated: Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 16:59
- Four changes for Pompey
- Armstrong opens scoring (44min)
- Harrison levels (47min)
- Diamond 2-1 (94min)
FT Pompey 1 Harrogate 2
Harrogate win in with the last kick of the game as Diamond pokes in a cross from the left
Goal Harrogate - Diamond
Harrogate break two on one but Diamond gets it wrong as Raggett gets back to make a challenge. Big let off.
Four mins’ stoppage time
What a chance for Pattison to win it at the death as Brown puts his clearance into a dangerous area but the midfielder drags his shot wide with the goal at is mercy.
Hall booked for pulling down Curtis as he tried to break.
Seven minutes to go and it’s the visitors who are finishing stronger.
Pattison run half the length of the pitch before his shot is blocked by Ogilvie