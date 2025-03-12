Many had feared it would be the case - and so it proved. From beating the Championship leaders to losing against the bottom club, it was depressingly inevitable.

The same starting XI, the same 20-man match-day squad, the same venue, yet John Mousinho’s men were unrecognisable against Plymouth.

Admittedly, there was sustained pressure late on after Matthew Sorinola’s sending off and Adil Aouchiche’s 89th-minute goal, with 11 minutes of time added-on, chiefly through Tymoteusz Puchacz’s injury.

Yet, ultimately, that came to nothing as a Pilgrims side who hadn’t won away in 20 previous league matches, skipped away from Fratton Park with a deserved 2-1 victory.

Nicolas Schmid and Zak Swanson at the end of a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Plymouth. Picture: Graham Hunt | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

To think Leeds was hailed by Mousinho as the Blues best display of the season. Just 72 hours later, the Blues were substantially below par when faced with vastly inferior opposition in comparison.

Pompey had plenty of possession, but failed to create sufficient scoring opportunities and cannot possibly feel aggrieved at the outcome. This was their own undoing.

It was two goals in six minutes, separated by half-time, which laid the platform for the visitors to triumph, with Mustapha Bundu and Ryan Hardie putting them into a 2-0 lead after 49 minutes.

The Blues huffed and puffed, with the energetic Aouchiche doing his best to prompt, but they were too easily repelled by a well-drilled Argyle defence, who found matters far too comfortable.

Perhaps most frustrating of all was that in those 11 minutes of time added-on against 10 men, the Blues remained absolutely devoid of ideas and they slipped to a rare home defeat.

Mousinho had named an unchanged side for the clash with the Championship’s bottom club, with Adil Aouchiche recovering from the bruised foot he sustained in the 1-0 success over leaders Leeds to retain his place.

In addition to keeping the same team as Sunday, the bench was also unaffected, with Christian Saydee (groin) and Jordan Williams (hamstring) once again missing.

They are sidelined along with Conor Shaughnessy and Rob Atkinson, with the centre-halves expected to return to action sometime next month.

It took a terrific save from Nicolas Schmid to prevent Plymouth taking a 12th-minute lead through Ryan Hardie.

The striker produced a fierce right-footed half-volley which couldn’t have been struck any sweeter, yet Pompey’s keeper somehow conjured up a magnificent right-handed stop to keep it out.

Then a loose pass across the pitch by Regan Poole gifted the ball to Mustapha Bundu, who attempted a 35-yard lob over the back peddling Schmid, but it drifted comfortably wide.

Regardless of those two dangerous moments, however, the hosts were enjoying plenty of possession, yet were struggling to back down a well organised Plymouth.

There was a moment on 32 minutes, with Josh Murphy drove in a dangerous cross from the left and the defender got there just ahead of Colby Bishop to push it out for the corner.

That flag kick was delivered by Murphy and Adil Aouchiche’s near-post header was well saved by keeper Conor Hazard on the line to keep the scoreline goalless.

Overall, the game was proving to be a tough watch, with both sides full of errors and gifting possession with poor passes, while barely suggesting they could break the deadlock.

Yet, on 44 minutes, that all changed through Bundu.

Plymouth broke down their left and, when the ball arrived to their number 15, he curled in a right-footed shot from inside the box into the far corner.

It capped a really poor half from the Blues, who now headed into the interval a goal down against the league’s bottom club.

There were no changes for Pompey at the break, although presumably Mousinho had given them the full force of his opinion following the manner of that first-half showing.

Within two minutes, Murphy crashed in a right-footed shot from the left which Hazard couldn’t hold, although fortunately for the Pilgrims the ball bounced kindly and was cleared.

Yet the visitors increased the lead on 49 minutes when Ryan Hardie was put in behind Marlon Pack and raced clear down the right-hand channel.

The covering Poole did his best, diving in with a block, but it was a classy finish from the striker through both the defender and Schmid to make it 2-0.

Mousinho made two substitutions on 55 minutes, with Pack and Matt Ritchie replaced by Cohen Bramall and Kaide Gordon.

Bramall slotted in at left-back, with Connor Ogilvie moving across as the left-sided centre-half, while Gordon was handed left-wing duties, with Poole taking the captain’s armband.

Pompey desperately needed something to invigorate them with 35 minutes remaining and trailing 2-0 to Plymouth.

The Blues responded with Zak Swanson getting down the right and pulling back a cross for Bishop, but the striker’s right-footed attempt was comfortably blocked.

Pompey made another substitution on 62 minutes, with Mark O’Mahony thrown on for Freddie Potts in another attacking move.

The Brighton loanee should have reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute after an inviting Murphy cross from the left, yet he got his header all wrong and planted it wide.

Then an Aouchiche ball from the left was glanced toward goal by O’Mahony, but agonisingly flashed just wide of the far post.

Plymouth were reduced to 10 men on 86 minutes when Sorinola was shown a second yellow card following a foul on Bramall.

The Blues finally grasped a lifeline on 89 minutes when Murphy’s free-kick was cleared and Aouchiche lashed in a stunning right-footed effort from 20 yards.

Moments later, the fourth official indicated 11 minutes of time added-on and, suddenly, everything was set up for a thrilling finale.

However, that never materialised, with the Blues barely posing any sort of a threat as Plymouth comfortably saw them off to claim a precious 2-1 triumph.