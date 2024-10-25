Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With touching affection, Jamal Lowe had spoken of an emotional Fratton Park return following a five-and-a-half year absence.

Yet it was his fellow Pompey League Two title winner who stole the show with a stunning decider, if rather unlikely.

Michael Smith is something of a forgotten member of Paul Cook’s triumphant 2016-17 side, having become a much-maligned figure who wilted under supporter criticism before an August 2017 escape.

Yet life continued after that Pompey discomfort for the now 33-year-old, who has subsequently enjoyed a prolific career - and now a sublime winner against the Blues.

On 70 minutes, Yan Valery’s pass fell invitingly into his path and the striker crashed a first-time 25-yard curling effort into the top corner of the net to make it 2-1.

Agony for Pompey as they slipped to a 2-1 Fratton Park defeat to Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues had taken a first-half lead through Connor Ogilvie, only for Josh Windass to level on 55 minutes - then Smith had the final say.

Another defeat for Pompey, yet, driven on by the tireless Terry Devlin, they had shown plenty of energy and commitment throughout, certainly unrecognisable from Cardiff.

John Mousinho had even dropped skipper Marlon Pack, among five changes, and undoubtedly it was a team response the head coach craved.

Devlin, in particular, was the outstanding performer as Mousinho reverted to a back four with two central midfielders.

Nonetheless, it was another missed opportunity to add to their points tally, keeping them bottom of the Championship, while Fratton Park has still to taste victory in what has developed into a worrying season.

The dropping of Pack was among five changes to the side which lost 2-0 at Cardiff on Tuesday night, albeit three of which were enforced.

Nicolas Schmid, Paddy Lane and Jordan Williams all collected injuries during that first half and were subsequently ruled out of duty against the Owls.

In addition, Elias Sorensen joined Pack on the bench, with Andre Dozzell, Jordan Archer, Christian Saydee, Mark O’Mahony and Terry Devlin all called into the starting Xi.

In the case of Archer, it was a first league start for three-and-a-half years, while Toby Steward was recalled from a successful loan spell at Tonbridge Angels to serve as goalkeeping back up on the bench.

Also among the substitutes were Sammy Silvera and Owen Moxon, having both been out of the first-team frame recently.

Meanwhile, former Blues favourite Jamal Lowe was named on the bench for his first return to Fratton Park since leaving in August 2019.

Regardless of the nature of Pompey’s disappointing start to the season, Fratton Park was in fine voice when the clash kicked off.

It was also an encouragingly energetic start from the hosts as they attempted to demonstrate a positive response to that Cardiff loss.

Although they were indebted to a superb block from Connor Ogilvie to prevent Liam Palmer’s goal-bound effort breaking the deadlock on 15 minutes.

Then McIntyre failed to deal with Anthony Musaba’s cross from the left, getting his feet in a muddle, but, as Michael Smith lined up a follow-up, Dozzell popped up to nudge it for a corner.

The Blues drew James Beadle into a first save on 33 minutes when Callum Lang’s free-kick from the left was beaten out by the goalkeeper at his near post.

Irrespective of the lack of clear-cut chances, however, Mousinho’s men were playing on the front foot and fully competing, which was certainly appreciated by the home support.

Then, on 43 minutes, a remarkable sliding clearance from Pol Valentin cleared O’Mahony’s attempt off the line following Lang’s free-kick.

Yet, from the resulting corner delivered by Potts, Pompey took the lead.

O’Mahony sent a header goalwards which was stopped by Beadle, but there was Ogilvie at the far post who fired an angled right-footed shot into the roof of the net to make it 1-0.

Sheffield Wednesday introduced Lowe for Musaba after the break, with the ex-Pompey player given generous applause from home fans as he entered the pitch.

On 55 minutes, the visitors levelled through Windass, with Barry Bannan central to it.

The experienced midfielder clipped a ball to the far post, where Smith beat Devlin to head it down and the unmarked Windass, who had made an untracked run from the right, popped up to finish.

Shortly afterwards, Yengi came off the bench to replace Saydee for the Blues’ first change of the match.

Pompey were struggling to get possession as the Owls began to dictate, but, roared on by the Fratton faithful, the Blues managed to find a foothold again.

On 69 minutes, Yengi found a bit of space in the opposition penalty area and his resulting shot was blocked by Max Lowe throwing his body in the way.

However, on 70 minutes, Smith stunned Fratton Park with an incredible first-time 25-yard strike from Yan Valery’s pass.

It was a magnificent finish, curling into the top corner, and Pompey now found themselves trailing 2-1.

On 75 minutes, Pompey made a double substitution with Silvera and Pack replacing Murphy and Dozzell, but Wednesday remained comfortable.

Deep into stoppage time, Lang had the opportunity to salvage a point, only to head over substitute Matt Ritchie’s pass from around six-yards out.

And with it was sealed another loss to deepen those Championship relegation fears.