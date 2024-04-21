Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Rafferty’s two young boys took turns firing shots at Marlon Pack’s son in front of the Milton End goal.

It was a welcome moment of unity, with the right-back’s offspring having moments earlier been enthusiastically hurling themselves at each other in an attempt to win the ball. Like father, like sons.

It had begun with substitute and unknown quantity Kusini Yengi netting a last-gasp leveller to prevent an opening-day defeat to Bristol Rovers.

Marlon Pack and son Milan celebrate with the League One trophy on Saturday. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Now the final Fratton Park fixture had concluded with a promotion party as jubilant players and families were permitted their own pitch invasion as they took centre stage.

Promotion and the League One title had been secured four days earlier against Barnsley amid emotional scenes as fans swamped the sacred turf and engulfed their new heroes.

When John Mousinho’s men re-emerged, they subsequently lost themselves in an alcoholic haze over two boozy evenings spent rejoicing with delirious supporters. O’Neill’s short-term pain will no doubt be long-term gain, considering the priceless PR the chaos generated. There’ll be a blue plaque one day.

Bearing that in mind, few were surprised at Saturday’s outcome, with Wigan inflicting a first defeat in 18 matches on the champions, who understandably looked a little weary at times, mentally as well as physically.

With mission already accomplished heading into their final two fixtures, coupled with earlier over-exuberance, it created a perfect storm and just a fifth defeat in 45 matches during a remarkable campaign. Not that it matters, this group have entered Fratton folklore, some of which will one day occupy the Hall of Fame.

Still, there have been six promotion teams in the last 62 years, these are generational moments for supporters. Irrespective of a defeat which provides an irrelevant footnote to a wonderful campaign, Saturday represented an occasion to savour.

Lifelong memories created as the League One trophy was officially handed over with fitting fanfare in front of 20,202 packed into a redeveloped Fratton Park on a sunny south-coast day. This was pure, unadulterated joy - and moments to cherish.

There was the giant beach ball rolling over the goal line in front of the Milton End, prompting supporters to celebrate as if it was legitimate. And Will Norris charging out of his goal to playfully join in with a minor scuffle between the teams on the halfway line, jumping on the grappling players. There was Sean Raggett dealing with a long kick from Wigan keeper Sam Tickle by pulling the ball down from the air with a faultless first touch before playing it back to Norris. And the roar of appreciation which greeted the individual entrances of long-time injured Regan Poole and Alex Robertson to receive their League One title medals.

There was a touching pitch-side reunion of former Portsmouth Supporter Trust trio Ashley Brown, Mick Williams and Mark Trapani, whose extraordinary efforts 11 years ago helped save the club from liquidation. And the half-time lap of appreciation for Pompey Women, themselves champions, who will be presented with a bigger stage on April 28.

There was Marlon Pack, the skipper who led the club he supports back to the Championship, honoured with 12 player of the season trophies. Among them was The News/Sports Mail accolade, whose previous recipients include two former players he idolises - Linvoy Primus and Arjan de Zeeuw.

And, long after the crowds had dispersed, there was a high five and embrace between Eric Eisner and brother Breck in front of an empty Fratton End, while holding the League One trophy for photographs to be treasured.

This was Pompey, the club spared liquidation little over 11 years ago on the say so of a Hull-supporting High Court judge. Never forget.

So many deserve praise for the Championship return many feared would never occur in their lifetime, but Saturday was about delivering appreciation to remarkable group of players who battled against the odds to make a city smile once more.

There’s one match remaining before the scheduled Southsea Common celebrations, when the champions will be together for one final time - and expect another emotional day.

The transient nature of football will dictate there will be departures, potentially some heart-breaking exits considering those out of contract, while popular loanees will return to parent clubs, who knows whether to ever return.